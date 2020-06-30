A month has passed since groups vandalized and stole from properties across the city, the weekend after George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis. In North Philadelphia, business districts in predominantly Black and Latino neighborhoods were severely impacted, particularly in Fairhill and Hartranft. The Inquirer interviewed business owners along the Germantown Avenue, Centro de Oro, and Front Street corridors and found cleanups are continuing with little financial assistance and fear that if the social unrest continues, there will be more looting.