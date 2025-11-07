Former Philadelphia police captain and five other officers charged with conspiracy, theft

A former Philadelphia police captain and five current or former officers were charged Friday with theft in connection with the misuse of city anti-violence funds.

Nashid Akil, 46, the former captain in North Philadelphia’s 22nd Police District, turned himself in at police headquarters, along with the others, according to a well-placed source familiar with the case.

The details of the allegations were unclear Friday, but they are related to the distribution of city grant funds to a youth boxing program that Akil founded. Philadelphia employees are prohibited from collecting city grant funds, but Akil was paying himself and other officers to work as boxing instructors, according to a 2023 Inquirer report.

The others charged Friday are: George and Robyn Gee, Janae McDonald, LaCarmella Fortune, and Brittanie Crockett.

The charges against the officers, some of whom have already resigned, include conspiracy, receiving stolen property and theft of services. More officers are expected to be charged on Monday, according to the source who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the case.

The improper use of grant funds was first disclosed by The Inquirer That led to an investigation conducted by police Internal Affairs and the District Attorney’s Office. Police and District Attorney Larry Krasner did not immediately comment Friday. The defendants could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Inquirer reported in 2022 that, as Akil was collecting pay from his side job as a boxing instructor, he was neglecting his duties as police captain. His city-issued SUV was often parked on a tree-lined street in front of his Northeast Philadelphia home on days when he was supposed to be at work, eight miles away, commanding officers in one of the city’s most violent areas.

The department later benched the 22-year veteran after the newspaper disclosed that he had used over $75,000 to pay himself and other officers for running the “Guns Down, Gloves Up,” a lauded after-school boxing program Akil had started in the district.

Relatives of police officers collected at least one third of the funds paid to participants in the program, according to records obtained by The Inquirer.

At the time, Akil was the captain of North Philadelphia’s troubled 22nd District. He was reassigned in October 2022 after The Inquirer’s report on his chronic absenteeism and the chaos in his relatively high-crime district.

The disclosure led to the benching of eight other rank-and-file officers and an FBI probe. It also raised questions about the city’s lax oversight of grant-funded antiviolence programs that were fueled by millions in federal stimulus dollars.

It was an abrupt fall from grace for a police commander who was slated for a promotion and openly entertained the idea of becoming police commissioner.

In past interviews, Akil touted the community impact of the boxing program and insisted that paying himself and other officers for their time was aboveboard. City policy bars municipal workers from receiving grant funds.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, city officials launched a Community Expansion Grant (CEG) program to distribute millions in federal stimulus dollars funds to qualified community groups. That funding was meant to quell a sharp tide of violence in cities like Philadelphia and distributed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Akil resigned in February 2023 after the department moved to fire him over what the department called an unrelated disciplinary matter.

Investigators found that Akil had violated department policy while trying to fire a sergeant for abusing his COVID-19 sick leave, and later lied to Internal Affairs investigators about the incident. Akil refuted that account in a discrimination lawsuit he filed against the city in July, alleging that targeted for trying to discipline an employee and consequently shortchanged on his pension.

Inquirer reporters Ryan W. Briggs, Samantha Melamed, and Ellie Rushing contributed to this article.