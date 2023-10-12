Federal auction of YouTuber Omi in a Hellcat’s assets includes an Eagles Super Bowl ring and a Power Rangers Lamborghini

South Jersey YouTube star Omi in a Hellcat built his sizable online following with a steady churn of videos flaunting his fleet of luxury cars and collection of diamond-encrusted bling.

Now, federal authorities are offering his fans and interested connoisseurs a chance to own a piece of that collection as they seek to recoup more than $45 million he owes after his conviction last year in one of the largest cable piracy TV cases ever prosecuted by the U.S. Justice Department.

A 2017 Eagles Super Bowl ring and a 2019 Lamborghini Aventador complete with a custom Power Rangers-themed paint job are among the dozens of flashy vehicles and jewelry pieces up for sale in an auction of the YouTuber’s personal effects set to take place Friday in Baltimore.

Other items listed for the auction block include six Rolex watches, various gold and diamond jewelry items and a fleet of 57 high-end rides including a Bentley, a Mercedes-Benz, motorcycles, and ATVs and three Dodge Charger Hellcats — the sports car from which the YouTuber adopted as part of his online moniker.

Omi in a Hellcat, whose legal name is Bill Omar Carrasquillo, is currently serving a 5 ½-year prison term after pleading guilty last year to counts including conspiracy, copyright infringement, fraud, money laundering and tax evasion — all stemming from the business that funded his ostentatious tastes.

The company, launched in 2016 and known at various points by names like Gears TV and Gears Reloaded, illegally sold content hijacked from cable boxes to thousands of online subscribers paying him fees as low as $15 a month.

The service proved wildly successful, attracting more than 100,000 subscribers and amassing more than $34 million in revenue by the time federal investigators shut it down in 2019.

Much of that money went toward buying the luxury items that later made Carrasquillo, 37, of Swedesboro, famous.

He fed a 1 million-strong Instagram following a steady diet of photos of custom jewelry and the latest additions to his car collection, interspersed with photos of his family, including one of his son holding stacks of cash.

Videos on his “Omi in a Hellcat” YouTube channel, which boasts more than 800,000 subscribers, feature detailed reviews of the dozens of cars in the fleet he once owned mixed in with clips with boastful clips with titles like “Omi in a Hellcat makes over $1,100,000 in one week” and confessional-style videos detailing his rag-to-riches story.

A product of North Philadelphia, Carrasquillo was raised as one of 38 children, he said in a 2020 interview with YouTuber “Say Cheese!” His mother was deported and died of a drug overdose when he was a child. His father dealt drugs and taught him at age 12 to cook crack cocaine.

After a childhood spent ping-ponging between relatives’ homes, foster care and juvenile detention for drug and other offenses, he turned his attention toward building his social media following and the business that allowed him to purchase the items that made him a star.

Many of the items up for sale Friday at the auction — hosted by the U.S. Marshals Service and Apple Towing Co. at the historic B & O Railroad Museum in Baltimore — will be recognizable to viewers of his content.

“I wanted to wrap this car like my childhood,” Carrasquillo said in a 2019 video featuring the Power Rangers-themed Lamborghini Aventador. By Thursday, it had already attracted $418,000 in early bidding.

Two other Lamborghinis — a 2020 Huracan LP 640-4 EVO and a 2019 Urus — were also leading the pack, drawing bids of $257,000 and $200,000 respectively.

The three Dodge Challenger Hellcats were topping out with bids as high as $73,000.

And the Eagles Super Bowl ring and a custom-designed pendant with the words “Omi in a Hellcat” spelled out in diamonds were going for $13,500 and $7,800 each.

Brady McCarron, a spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals Service, said Thursday they’d hoped to raise $3 million through the auction and have already hit $2.8 million in pledged bids.

Carrasquillo, who is currently serving his prison term, was unavailable for comment — though he cataloged his feeling on the seizure of his assets in a series of recent YouTube videos documenting his feelings on the case.

“It just sucks,” he said in one. “It sucks to lose my house, to lose properties, money, all my cars, my jewelry. It’s an embarrassment.”

But, Carrasquillo continued: “I became a millionaire once. I can do it 150 more times.”