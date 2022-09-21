For decades, even when police shootings hit record levels, Philadelphia district attorneys have been reluctant to prosecute police.

Over at least nearly the last half-century, prosecutors have charged only 10 officers with murder or manslaughter for on-duty killings. Three of those cases have been brought since Larry Krasner, a former defense attorney specializing in civil rights cases, took office in 2018.

The 10 cases date back to 1975. During those years, Philadelphia police shot and killed about 400 people.

Krasner brought his first such case in the fall of 2018 when he charged former Officer Ryan Pownall with third-degree murder in the 2017 death of David Jones, 30, after he stopped Jones for riding a dirt bike on a city street. The trial is pending.

In 2020, prosecutors charged former Officer Eric Ruch Jr. with third-degree murder in the death of Dennis Plowden in 2017. A jury on Wednesday found him guilty of voluntary manslaughter and possession of an instrument of crime.

Most recently, the District Attorney’s Office charged former Officer Edsaul Mendoza with first-degree and third-degree murder in the shooting death earlier this year of 12-year-old Thomas “TJ” Siderio, the youngest person ever killed by a city police officer. That trial is also pending.

Ruch was first to go on trial on murder charges since former Officer John Ziegler was acquitted on the charges in 1984. There were two other officers charged with manslaughter after that. Both of those prosecutions failed.

As detailed in a 2020 Inquirer look at the history of police violence in Philadelphia, here is a list of the cases brought before Krasner. The charged officers were often fired after the shooting deaths.