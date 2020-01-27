Nikolette was shot once in the head while in her mother’s arms about 3:30 p.m. Oct. 20 when a gunman fired into the family’s home on the 3300 block of North Water Street. The toddler was pronounced dead at the scene. Wounded in the shooting were a carpet cleaner, Arik Enatayev, 33, who was hit in the stomach, and Nikolette’s mother, Joan Ortiz, who was shot in an arm.