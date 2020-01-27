The AK-47 rifle used in the shooting that killed 2-year-old Nikolette Rivera in her Kensington home last year has been found in Camden, law-enforcement authorities from Pennsylvania and New Jersey announced Monday in Camden.
The weapon was among 36 guns recovered, according to New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, police, and federal authorities, who said five people were charged in a major Philadelphia-based ring that illegally trafficked numerous guns and methamphetamine into Camden.
Authorities have dubbed the case “Operation Zombie.” Recovered, they said, were: 20 handguns, two AK-47 rifles, five AR-type rifles, an SKS rifle, a .22 military-style rifle, a 9mm Uzi mini-carbine, five shotguns, and a sawed-off shotgun.
Charged were: Robert “Zombie” Crosley III, 32; Matthew Zoba, 38; Victoria Zipf, 33; Michael Snyder, 44; and Yuri Lyubinskiy, 39, all of Philadelphia, authorities said. More than 20 ounces of methamphetamine, equaling as many as 14,000 individual doses, were also recovered.
At a news conference at the Camden County Police Department, authorities also announced a new law-enforcement initiative between the two states.
Nikolette was shot once in the head while in her mother’s arms about 3:30 p.m. Oct. 20 when a gunman fired into the family’s home on the 3300 block of North Water Street. The toddler was pronounced dead at the scene. Wounded in the shooting were a carpet cleaner, Arik Enatayev, 33, who was hit in the stomach, and Nikolette’s mother, Joan Ortiz, who was shot in an arm.
The alleged gunman, Tayvon Thomas, 25, of North Philadelphia, and an accomplice, Freddie Perez, 30, of Kensington, intended to shoot at the girl’s father, Nikolai Rivera, in an effort to seize control of a Kensington drug corner, authorities have said. But the father was not home. Thomas and Perez, who are in custody, face trial on murder and related charges.
Philadelphia Police have said that another man, Francisco Ortiz, is believed to have supplied the rifle that Thomas allegedly used in the shooting. They declined in October to specify whether Ortiz gave or sold the rifle to Thomas.
Ortiz, 29, of North Philadelphia, is in custody and faces trial on attempted murder and related offenses in a separate Oct. 19 shooting in which he allegedly fired a gun into a car in Hunting Park that critically wounded 11-month-old Yazeem Jenkins.
Shapiro said the same AK-47 was allegedly used by Francisco Ortiz in shooting Yazeem Jenkins.
