The group is one of several Democratic independent groups operating in the state. All have slightly different missions. For Our Futures focuses on voter mobilization and turnout, Priorities USA and American Bridge mostly create anti-Trump advertising and messaging. Organizing 2020 is all about field work: Training volunteers who can shift to work for the eventual Democratic nominee. The group is committing at least $2 million to Pennsylvania, according to a source familiar with its plans, and will hire about 100 people here — the same investment planned before the coronavirus.