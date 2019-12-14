The group is one of several already organizing Democratic field operations to knock on doors in swing states almost a year before the 2020 general election. The Democratic National Committee is training students of color to canvas in battleground states. The Progressive Turn Out Project, another PAC, announced this week that it would target a million doors in Pennsylvania to increase voter registration. For Our Future, which has partnered with several organized labor groups, plans to knock on close to a million doors in Pennsylvania — with a particular aim to document what voters in different parts of the state say they care about.