Philadelphia City Council will consider extending pandemic-era expanded outdoor dining through June — an option that Council President Darrell L. Clarke introduced Thursday after expressing opposition to a proposal to make the so-called streeteries a permanent fixture in the city.

Councilmember Allan Domb last week had introduced two bills to make the expanded dining permanent. But he and the council leader are butting heads about who has the ability to control them.

Before the pandemic, Council was responsible for approving legislation to authorize sidewalk cafes and street encroachments. Domb’s bill would put Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration, via the Department of Licenses & Inspections, in charge of approving and regulating them.

“We already have the authority to do that,” Clarke said in an interview Thursday after unveiling his legislation to extend streeteries through June.

More than 750 restaurants have taken advantage of Philadelphia’s expanded outdoor dining, approved in 2020 to help restaurants survive the pandemic. Even with vaccinations rising, the outdoor dining — for which some restaurateurs spent thousands of dollars to build decks and other structures — has remained popular.

Both packages of legislation will now be referred to a Council committee for consideration, Clarke said. Domb said Thursday that he’s open to approving Clarke’s extension of the deadline while he continues to push for his bill.

“This is a great backup plan if we’re not ready to go by the end of the year,” Domb said.

Clarke said he wants to help restaurants survive the pandemic, and he hopes the city will be back to normal by the end of June when his proposed extension would expire.

“We don’t know what the winter months will bring, we don’t know what new variant will pop up, unfortunately,” Clarke said. “We think it’s prudent to extend that existing code.”

After the pandemic eases, Clarke said, Council could consider individual requests from restaurants to continue with their sidewalk dining — as it did before the pandemic.

The system that Clarke wants to preserve essentially lets individual council members decide which restaurants get approval for outdoor dining in their districts. The unwritten rule of councilmanic prerogative gives district Council members unchecked power over land use issues in their districts because other members customarily defer to their preference when voting on legislation.

Domb, an at-large councilmember whose personal investments include restaurants and real estate, said that there are now too many streeteries and outdoor dining setups for Council to manage approvals.

“This function should be an administrative function because of the large volume of outdoor seating permits that are out there, and everyone should be treated the same way,” he said.

