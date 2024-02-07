Here’s how much money your school district would get under Gov. Shapiro’s education proposal

Gov. Shapiro’s budget plan announced Tuesday calls for a more than $1 billion increase in basic education funding that includes a new way of distributing money to schools, based on how “adequately” they’ve been spending.

The measure, recommended by a panel of lawmakers following a court ruling that deemed Pennsylvania’s school funding unconstitutional, assesses what each school district needs to spend to adequately educate students.

But Shapiro’s plan also includes “tax equity supplements” to districts, including some already well-funded ones, that have high property tax rates.

Here’s what Philadelphia-area school districts would get under the governor’s education proposal: