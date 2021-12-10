The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Friday struck down the school mask mandate imposed by the administration of Gov. Tom Wolf, affirming a lower court ruling that said state health officials lacked the authority to set the requirement.

In an order, the high court said it had vacated an order that allowed the mask mandate to remain in place while the Wolf administration appealed the Commonwealth Court ruling. It did not immediately issue an opinion, but promised one would be coming.

During oral arguments Wednesday, some justices seemed skeptical of the administration’s position that masking was a form of “modified quarantine” permitted under existing state law and regulations.

The plaintiffs who brought the case, Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman (R., Centre) and other parents, had argued that Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam erred in not following a formal process to create a new regulation when she imposed the masking requirement this fall.

This is a developing story.