Gov. Tom Wolf is expected to announce a mask mandate for Pennsylvania schools, according to five people briefed on the plans.

The mandate would require masks to be worn inside all K-12 schools — public and private — and licensed child care centers, said the sources, who were not authorized to publicly discuss the plan. There will be a number of exceptions, they said.

The governor is expected to discuss the decision Tuesday at a 2 p.m. news conference with health and education officials. It comes just days after the Republican-led legislature rejected his call to pass such a mandate. Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam will issue the order under the Disease Control and Prevention Act, according to two of the sources.

Any new rules about masking would represent a reversal for the administration, which had previously said it would leave decisions about how to reopen up to individual school districts.

Many districts are already back in session, some with masks and some without, and the rest are poised to start within days. And many have already spent months in battle over the mask question, which has stirred heated conflict among some parents.

New Jersey and Delaware weeks ago put mask mandates in place for K-12 schools and child care centers; they are also required in the Philadelphia school district, as well as all indoor public businesses in the city.

Last year, the Wolf administration implemented a school masking requirement, as it also did for the statewide masking order, a measure that was lifted at the end of June.

The CDC recommends universal indoor masking by all students, staff, and teachers at K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status. The highly transmissible nature of the quickly spreading delta variant and the fact that children under 12 cannot yet be vaccinated against the coronavirus make masking a key tool in preventing the spread of the virus in schools. It has been proven to be effective in reducing transmission of the virus.

But there is no federal mandate for school masking, meaning the decision is up to states — and in many states, it’s been punted to local districts. Several states require universal masking in schools, while others have prohibited any such mandates. On Monday, federal officials announced that five states with such bans are under investigation on civil rights grounds by the U.S. Department of Education.

Just 59 of the 474 Pennsylvania school districts that submitted health and safety plans to the state in late July planned to require masks, Wolf said last week. Numerous districts have since adopted new plans; the Pennsylvania Department of Education did not respond to questions seeking updated figures.

