Detention has become life-threatening, immigration lawyers argue, with more than 1,000 detainees testing positive for the coronavirus. Last week, a federal judge cited the danger of the pandemic and ordered the Trump administration to release all children who have been held for more than 20 days in the nation’s three family detention centers. Those 124 children include five currently held at the Berks County detention center in Pennsylvania. The judge set a July 17 deadline.