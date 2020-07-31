As regulatory scrutiny increased, Vagnozzi switched tactics, the SEC said. Rather than raising money for funds he directly controlled, he urged others to create their own pools to invest in Par Funding, while taking a quarter of their profits, the suit says. The suit suggests this was an end-run around Pennsylvania securities regulations. As recently as April, Vagnozzi hosted a Zoom call in which he recruited people to raise money for Par Funding, the complaint says. On the call, Vagnozzi said that he wanted to teach people how to be “finders” so that they would not get into “any trouble” as unregistered broker-dealers.