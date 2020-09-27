In a lawsuit against it, a Miami borrower alleges that a debt collector repeatedly threatened and cursed employees and at one point threatened to break the legs of the firm’s owner. The federal suit says another collector, Renata “Gino” Gioe, showed up in the office in 2018 to say: “I need to resolve this problem now that I am here in Miami. This man needs to pay or I will use the old-style New York Italian way.”