A self-described Haddonfield sex and “relationship strategist” who hosts a Twitter show called “COVID/CABAL” was arrested Thursday in connection with the Capitol riot investigation.
Prosecutors say Patrick A. Stedman, 32, who bills himself to his nearly 26,000 Twitter followers as an expert in “female psychology,” chronicled online his storming of the building along with other Trump supporters — and then blamed antifa for the incursion.
“I was pretty much in the first wave, and we broke down the doors and climbed up the back part of the Capitol window and got all the way into the chambers,” he said in a video posted to his account just before 4 p.m. on Jan. 6.
Minutes later, he posted another image of rioters attempting to break open an interior door and falsely identified them as leftist demonstrators because one was wearing a baseball cap backwards.
In fact, logical consistency in his social media posts wasn’t one of Stedman’s strong suits that day, investigators said in court filings charging him with disorderly conduct and illegally entering Capitol grounds.
“I can tell you having been in the Capitol, those videos the MSM is showing of fights between cops and protesters are unlike any of the dynamics I saw,” he said in one video.
Moments later, he posted: ‘Shots fired, guns drawn by guards.”
Other videos he posted allegedly show him sitting in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.
Aside from the Capitol attack, Stedman’s s tweets are a grab-bag of misogyny, conspiracy theories, and ominous messages like “by now you should all be prepared for what’s coming.” On various occasions, he’s tweeted or amplified conspiracy theories connected to the QAnon movement, including an appearance on the “Masculine By Design Mancast” podcast last year where he spoke about “Satanic rituals” and the “Deep State cabal.”
Stedman sends a daily newsletter on “sex and female psychology,” and anyone who signs up for it gets access to his take on what women “really” want from men. (Answer: “They want a man who makes them feel comfort and desire.”) On his Twitter profile, Stedman also links to a page on MasterClass, a site where users can pay for lessons on everything from cooking to creative writing.
A relationship coaching plan with Stedman costs $500, and he writes on his page that purchasers will learn everything from “well-executed online dating exchanges” to “the easiest way to ‘supercharge’ your woman’s femininity.”
On Wednesday, as President Joe Biden was inaugurated on the same Capitol steps where the pro-Trump mob had launched its incursion just two weeks earlier, Stedman tweeted he “never felt so disconnected from the commentary” and added he “will be taking this opportunity to unplug for a few days and focus on writing, lifting, and meditation.”
FBI agents showed up to arrest him hours later.
He is expected to make his first court appearance in Camden later Thursday afternoon.