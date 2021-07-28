The attorney for a Reading man accused of fatally shooting a 22-year-old outside Pat’s King of Steaks last week said his client was acting in self-defense when he pulled out a gun.

Paul C. Burkert, 36, faces murder and weapons charges in connection with the killing of David Padro Jr. of Camden, who was visiting the city and stopped at Pat’s for a bite to eat early Thursday morning. Burkert’s attorney, Charles Peruto Jr., said the fight that led to the shooting started because Burkert “tapped” Padro’s car when he was parking.

Peruto Jr. released video taken by a bystander that shows Padro running toward Burkert and yelling profanities. Burkert swings at Padro and misses, then Padro appears to put Burkert in a headlock. The two then step out of the camera frame and a gunshot can be heard. Peruto said police also have surveillance video from the cheesesteak shop.

Police said Burkert fled the scene after shooting Padro, who police said died of a gunshot wound to the lower back. Peruto said Burkert turned himself in to National Park Police near 10th Street, but the District Attorney’s Office said he turned himself in near Independence Mall, where National Park Police are typically stationed.

David Padro Sr., the father of the victim, said last week there was no reason for his son to die.

“Fighting shouldn’t escalate into somebody getting killed that way,” he said. “He took my son’s life for no apparent reason.”

Court records show that Burkert pleaded guilty to a felony drug charge in Berks County in 2019 and was prohibited from possessing a firearm. Peruto said he doesn’t dispute the illegal weapons charges filed against his client.

He said he intends to contest the murder charge at Burkert’s preliminary hearing, which is currently scheduled for Aug. 9.