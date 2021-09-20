One of four people suspected of participating in the beating death of a 28-year-old man outside Pat’s King of Steaks in South Philadelphia last week has turned himself in to police, authorities said Monday.

Homicide Capt. Jason Smith declined to identify the man who surrendered, except to say it was not one of the two men for whom police issued arrest warrants Sunday.

Those men — Osvaldo “Willie” Pedraza, 34, of the 2600 block of East Norris Street in Kensington, and Victor Pedraza, 32, of the 1200 Block of South Percy Street in South Philadelphia — have not yet been apprehended, Smith said. Both are wanted on charges of murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy for the killing of Isidro Cortes and for the assault of his father and another man during a brawl outside the landmark cheesesteak shop.

The melee erupted around 2 a.m. Thursday, police said, several hours after Cortes, of Queens, N.Y., had attended a Concacaf Champions League semifinal in Chester between the Philadelphia Union and Club América, a team from Mexico City.

Cortes, his father, and another man, whom police have not identified, were all wearing Club América gear and eating cheesesteaks when they began talking to a group of people at the restaurant who were also wearing Club América jerseys. An argument broke out, police said, and the other men began assaulting Cortes and his group, according to video police released Friday — knocking them to the ground, punching them and kicking them as they lay bloodied, and using part of a trash can to continue the attack.

It is not yet clear what may have prompted the brawl. Smith said last week that video appeared to show the groups interacting without hostility before the situation suddenly turned violent.

Friends of Cortes organized a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for funeral costs, describing him as “full of life, happiness, and laughter” and saying he was a passionate fan of Club América.

No charges have been filed against the man taken into custody Monday morning. Chesley Lightsey, homicide chief of the District Attorney’s Office, said his role in the brawl remains under investigation.

Lightsey said there have been “a lot of tips called in” about the case, and that authorities believe they will be able to identify and charge each of the people involved in the beatings.

“We are happy with how this investigation is coming together,” she said.

Staff writer Anna Orso contributed to this article.