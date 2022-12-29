In a last ditch bid for Pennsylvania’s weirdest scandal of the year, Peepsfest has entered the chat.

Counterfeit tickets were being sold to Bethlehem’s family-friendly, vaguely Easter-themed ball drop, impacting dozen’s of buyers, until earlier this week.

The 14-year-old tradition is a celebration of starting anew and marshmallowy bunnies, hosted by Bethlehem-based Just Born Candies, the manufacturer of Peeps, Hot Tamales, and Mike and Ikes. The 4′9″, 500-pound Chick will drop at 5:35 p.m. at SteelStacks on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31 (so the kids can get to bed before less G-rated festivities start), but crafts, live music, and candy tastings are also on offer.

ArtsQuest, the nonprofit that oversees Peepsfest and the expansive music festival Musikfest, told the Inquirer they learned of the unauthorized ticket sales on Tuesday and contacted Eventbrite to have the page removed.

“If you purchased tickets via Eventbrite, we encourage you to reach out to them to get a refund immediately,” SteelStacks posted in a since-deleted Facebook post.

ArtsQuest spokesperson Shannon Keith said this was the second year Peepsfest had been ticketed, with cracks to catch the chick-a-palooza going for $5 a pop. Keith said less than 100 counterfeit tickets were purchased at face value through the Eventbrite page, which was taken down on Wednesday morning.

The best way to buy tickets to Peepsfest is through SteelStacks’ website, per Keith, and encouraged jilted buyers to still do so as they wait for their refunds.

Though Keith claimed bogus ticket snafus have never been a problem with previous ArtsQuest Events, this isn’t the only time ticketing drama has shook the Lehigh Valley.

Reading-born pop star Taylor Swift sparked federal antitrust investigations into Ticketmaster after the platform botched presale for her much-awaited Eras Tour. Swifties reported price-gouging, website crashes, and overlong wait times before Ticketmaster canceled general on sale, prompting governor-elect and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro to take on the ticketer.

Thousands of complaints were sent to Shapiro’s office after losing a chance to see Swift. As for those who might miss out on the novelty bar drop, we have yet to see the same.