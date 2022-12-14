Sip on champagne while caviar is passed around or feast on tasting menus from Queen Village to Bala Cynwyd. Then, dance to DJs with skyline views too. There are plenty of luxurious, intimate and fun ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Philly. And no matter what your party vibe is, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s how to say goodbye to 2022 and hello 2023.

NYE Countdown to Climax

Celebrate 2023 with champagne, caviar, tacos and burlesque. Mission Taqueria is hosting a private party with Snacktime, who will perform a live band strip tease with burlesquer Goldi Fox. Food and drinks will be flowing throughout the party — plus bonus bottles of bubbly. For $150, enjoy the show, hors d’oeuvres, three drinks, and pay gratuity for your servers. Be sure to bring some extra dollar bills for Fox and the bartenders. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show is at 9 p.m. Party ends at 1 a.m.

Note: If you need to cancel, do it 48 hours in advance for a full refund — after that it’s a 50% cancellation fee ($75).

📍 1516 Sansom St., 📞 215-383-1200, 🌐 resy.com

NYE-A-GO GO! A Disco Dance Party

How about a disco dance party to ring in the new year? At The Trestle Inn, there’s a Go Go dance party, featuring DJ BilLa on vinyl and Go Go by Stevie Ryeder and Marsha Katt. Sip on cocktails like a classic whiskey sour, old fashioned or Negroni till the midnight champagne toast for $50. If you’re coming with your significant other, it’s $250 per couple for guaranteed seating for two, three craft cocktails per person and light snacks. The VIP ticket is limited to 15 couples. Doors open at 8 p.m. and seating by 10 p.m.

📍 339 North 11th, 🌐 eventbrite.com

















NYE open bar all access pass

A five-hour open bar sets the stage for you to ring in the new year. Pair that with live DJs, the ball drop, complimentary glasses of champagne and light fare. You can enjoy this experience at various venues including Bru Craft & Wurst, Sueno and others with the all access party pass. Doors open 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tickets are $99.

📍 Multiple locations, 🌐 joonbug.com

Concourse Dance Bar

With lights flashing and DJs spinning your favorite hits, Concourse is offering a premium open bar, access to their ice bar, a champagne toast at midnight and more. Pre-sale tickets start at $85. Buy them while supplies last — price goes up to $100 on Dec. 26, space permitting. Party starts at 9 p.m. below street level on Market Street.

📍 1635 Market St. (back entrance), 📞 267-534-4128, 🌐 etix.com

Royal Reverie at Rex at the Royal

Sip on a southern-inspired twist on a classic Dickensian punch by beverage manager Joshua Scheid from the free-flowing punchbowl as Executive Chef Aaron Paik’s menu offers oysters, caviar blinis and poached lobster in truffle hollandaise. Pair your eats with a flight of three sparkling wines, including a true champagne. The Royal Reverie cocktail party is in the luxurious mezzanine lounge at Rex at the Royal for $195. There will also be a sit-down dinner with a robust prix fixe menu in the sprawling main dining room or at the bar for $95 per person.

📍 1524 South St., 📞 267-319-1366, 🌐 resy.com

El Techo New Year’s Eve Fiesta

Dance under the stars with DJ TygerStrype for $110 (gratuity and fees included, tax not included) from 9 p.m. to 2023. If you need some refreshments, the open bar has margaritas, cocktails, beer and wine paired with bottomless empanadas, guacamole and salsas. Plus, Ocho Tequila will pour specials all night. At midnight, ring in 2023 with a complimentary sparkling toast and a balloon drop.

📍 1830 Ludlow St., 🌐 resy.com

Party with a prix-fixe dinner

If you’re looking for tasting menus to ring in 2023, then you’re in luck. There are plenty of dinners throughout the city. There’s River Twice in East Passyunk with Sweet Amalia oysters and short rib of beef, Lark in Bala Cynwyd with live music and a 5-Course tasting menu, Fiore Fine Foods in Queen Village with strozzapretti and gelato sundae, and Little Fish BYOB in Bella Vista with a four-course surf and turf menu and complimentary sparkling wine. Stina Pizzeria, Alessandro’s Wood Fired Italian & Bar, Olea, High Street, Le Cavalier and more are offering too.

Dinners range from $65 to $800. Make reservations on Resy.com.

📍 Multiple locations

Karaoke at KPOD

The private dining room at KPOD will be transformed into a free karaoke lounge at 9:30 p.m. Sing to your favorite hits dressed as your favorite musical icon while enjoying mandu, hand rolls, noodles, stews and more.

📍3636 Sansom St., 📞 215-387-1803, 🌐 resy.com

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia

Party at Live! Casino & Hotel with plenty of events to choose from. Celebrate with former Real Housewife of New York City, Dorinda Medley at 9 p.m. starting at $99. Make your way to the casino floor at 10 p.m. for the “New Year’s Eve Mega Jackpot Madness” where the jackpot starts at $10,000 and must hit $50,000. Jam out to live music by EPICSOUL from 9 p.m. to midnight at Center Bar. Enjoy a DJ, specialty circus acts, stunts and exciting shows at Sports & Social. Dine at The Prime Rib in the evening and brunch the next day. Or toast the New Year at Luk Fu with bubbly and bites.

🌐 philadelphia.livecasinohotel.com