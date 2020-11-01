During the Indiana game on Oct. 24, borough police contended with three large off-campus parties at apartment buildings, each with 150 to 300 people in attendance, with minimal mask-wearing and no social distancing — in violation of a State Collegeordinance. Concerned the events were a harbinger of bigger problems to come on Halloween and could further spread the coronavirus, the borough and university sought the help of the off-campus apartment buildings, scanning video footage to find students who participated.