Local business openings and closings to know | Inquirer Chester County

Small businesses continue to shape the county. We take a look at recent openings and closures. And with the new year just over a week away, we’ve rounded up more than a dozen ways to celebrate 2026 nearby.

This is our final Inquirer Chester County newsletter of 2025, but we'll be back in your inboxes on Jan. 7.

The entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well in Chester County, with the county’s economic development council noting that it’s provided service to a number of “Main Street mom-and-pop businesses” in 2025, The Inquirer’s Brooke Schultz reports.

Among this year’s openings: Stubborn Goat Brewing in West Grove, eateries The Local and Our Deli & Cafe, both in Phoenixville, and charcuterie board business Olive & Meadow in West Chester.

While new businesses opened, some also closed their doors.

The countdown to 2026 is on and there’s no shortage of ways to celebrate the end of one year and the start of another.

We’ve rounded up over a dozen celebrations throughout Chester County, including noontime events for kids, DJ parties, and the iconic mushroom drop in Kennett Square.

📍 Countywide News

Fallout from a longtime Coatesville VA Medical Center chaplain’s sermon last year led to a battle over religion at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Last year, Russell “Rusty” Trubey included a reading that denounced same-sex marriage, leading some congregants to walk out and the chaplain to be temporarily pulled from his assignment. The Inquirer’s Fallon Roth delves into how the incident and its aftermath helped inspire an “Anti-Christian Bias Task Force.”

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

Coatesville Area School District opened a new STEM center at Rainbow Elementary School last week. The new center was funded through a partnership between the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation and Peco.

🍽️ On our Plate

🎳 Things to Do

🎤 Dan and Dan: The acoustic duo will perform tunes at The Creamery. ⏰ Saturday, Dec. 27, 7-10 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 The Creamery, Kennett Square

🍷 Chocolate Truffle Pairing: This tasting pairs Swiss chocolates with local wines. ⏰ Sunday, Dec. 28, 1 p.m. 💵 $25 📍 Harvest Ridge Winery, Toughkenamon

🪄 Brandywine School Wizard Camp: Kids ages 6 to 15 can spend the day making a wand, learning to cast spells, and playing quadball. ⏰ Tuesday, Dec. 30, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. 💵 $107 📍 West Chester Municipal Building

🏡 On the Market

Situated across from Radnor Hunt and on 4.2 acres, this sprawling stone and stucco Malvern estate has ample privacy. The five-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom gated home has a two-story foyer, a sunken living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, an office with vaulted ceilings, a two-story family room with a stone fireplace, and an eat-in kitchen with high-end appliances. The first-floor primary suite has its own fireplace and deck access, as well as dual walk-in closets and a jetted tub. Other features include a finished walk-out basement, a screened-in porch, and a pool.

Price: $1.975M | Size: 6,278 SF | Acreage: 4.2

