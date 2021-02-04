Calls for social distancing, coupled with the increased ability to work from home, or anywhere, has made stories like Goldrick’s far more common. In May, real estate agents in rural Pennsylvania, including some in Sullivan County, said they hadn’t seen the same kind of rush to rent and purchase homes there since 9/11. Many people bought homes sight unseen, paying more than the asking price. Some short-term rentals on Craigslist promised renters would “never” get coronavirus in those remote locations.