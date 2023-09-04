Escaped convict Danelo Cavalcante still on the run, but police believe he’s within a two-mile radius

The manhunt for convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante continued for a fifth day Monday, but officials said they believe he is hiding in a wooded area in Pocopson Township.

Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens told reporters that state troopers have taken over the search for Cavalcante, who has been on the loose since Thursday morning, when he escaped from the Chester County Prison in Pocopson Township.

Bivens said there have been four credible sightings of Cavalcante, most recently on Monday afternoon. Officials believe they have him isolated in a heavily-wooded, two-mile radius bordered by the intersection of Route 926 and Route 52, north to Parkersville Road, southeast to Route 926, and west to the intersection of Route 926 and Route 52 in Pocopson Township.

“We’ve secured that area and continue to actively search it,” Bivens said. “While there are a number of challenges, we are confident that if he is in there, we will find him.”

Bivens also said they recorded a message from Cavalcante’s mother in Portuguese urging him to surrender peacefully that is being played from helicopters and cars combing the area.

Officials confirmed they’re investigating two burglaries in the area they suspect could be linked to Cavalcante. Bivens told nearby residents to use caution, particularly if they are just returning home after a holiday weekend. He suggested they check for anything amiss on their properties and review surveillance camera footage.

“He’s going to be looking for a means to sustain himself,” Bivens said. “He’s going to need clothing, he’s going to need food,a and just to get it out of the weather — it’s pretty hot out there.”

As for whether local schools will be open Monday, Bivens said that’s a decision the districts will have to make. He said officials have been in touch with the Pennsylvania Department of Education, and that Chester County District Attorney Deborah Ryan has been in touch with several local superintendents.

Cavalcante was convicted last month of killing his ex-girlfriend, Deborah Brandao, outside her home in Schuylkill Township in 2021. He’s also wanted for murder in his native Brazil.

Officials have not released many details about Cavalcante’s escape, citing a ongoing investigation. Investigators said he went missing at the prison just before 9 a.m. Thursday, and was seen about a half an hour later walking southbound on Wawaset Road. Ryan said in a previous update there was no indication Cavalcante had any outside assistance in escaping.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Ryan confirmed this is the second escape from Chester County Prison in recent months. She said there was a previous escape she believed happened in May, but did not offer any further details. A Chester County spokesperson did not immediately respond with a request for comment.

Cavalcante is considered extremely dangerous. Officials say he was spotted on residential security camera footage in Pocopson Township early Saturday morning.

“As we’ve indicated, this is a person who has evaded law enforcement for years for a homicide in Brazil,” Ryan said on Sunday. “He’s escaped from a prison. He escaped the first time when he killed the woman in Schuylkill Township in 2021. So we’re asking people to just be mindful that he is dangerous and anything’s possible.”

Longwood Gardens reopened its doors to guests Monday morning after the popular tourist destination was forced to close for three straight days. Longwood Gardens is about a mile south of where Cavalcante was last seen, and noted on their website some areas of their sprawling gardens “will not be accessible as we continue to monitor events.”

Cavalcante illegally immigrated to the United States from Brazil using a fake ID he obtained in Puerto Rico, according to evidence presented at his murder trial. He ended up in Chester County because he has a sister and friends who live in the area. He worked for a while in construction and other trades, prosecutors said, and rented a storage trailer that he parked at a lot in East Pikeland Township.

Over the weekend, authorities focused their search on about 270 homes located in heavily-wooded areas. Officials are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to Cavalcante’s arrest. Anyone with information is urged to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Staff writer Vinny Vella contributed to this article.