Danelo Cavalcante sightings: Map shows where escaped prisoner was seen last

Escaped convict Danelo Cavalcante continues to elude authorities after breaking out from Chester County Prison on Aug. 31.

Over the weekend, police focused their search efforts on northern Chester County near Phoenixville after Cavalcante was caught on a doorbell camera attempting to contact a former coworker.

Here is a map showing the latest developments in the search for Cavalcante, including the most recent sightings and where police are focusing their search efforts:

Cavalcante, a Brazilian national, was sentenced last month to life in prison for murdering his ex-girlfriend, Deborah Brandao, 33, in front of her children in 2021. His escape from Chester County Prison resulted in the firing Thursday of a corrections officer who had been on duty in a guard tower and carrying a personal cell phone in violation of prison regulations, a source told The Inquirer.

Anyone with information on Cavalcante’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the State Police tip line at 717-562-2987.

Cavalcante is considered extremely dangerous. In addition to stabbing Brandao to death, he is also wanted by authorities in Brazil for allegedly shooting a man to death in 2017 in the state of Tocantins.