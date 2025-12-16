‘Delco Pooper’ gets counseling, community service as part of program for first-time offenders.

When it’s time to go, it’s time to go, and perhaps nobody knows that better than Christina Solometo, whom the region nicknamed the “Delco Pooper” after she was captured on video rage pooping on a car during a roadway dispute in April.

And so, when Solometo’s time in Delaware County Court came on Tuesday, she went, but instead of bringing her case to trial, she entered into a rehabilitation program for first-time offenders.

Advertisement

As part of the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program, Solometo must complete 24 months of probation, community service, anger management classes, and not post about her case on social media. If she meets those conditions, the charges against her, which include indecent exposure and depositing waste on a highway, will be dismissed and she could have her case expunged and her record wiped clean.

In courtroom gallery conversations with her attorney prior to the hearing, Solometo at times seemed torn about the conditions of the program and the facts of her case as detailed by the Prospect Park Police Department. She could be heard cursing and, at one point, left the courtroom in tears.

This was a marked change in her demeanor from shortly after her arrest, when she smiled in her mugshot and laughed in front of news cameras as she was led away in handcuffs.

Solometo, 44, of Ridley Park, said little before Judge Richard Cappelli as he agreed to enter her into the diversionary program and she declined to speak to The Inquirer after the hearing, except to say “The truth will come out” and that her story would cost money. The Inquirer does not pay for interviews.

It was a rather subdued ending to what was perhaps the most absurd local news story of the year.

Prospect Park Police said it was around 4 p.m. on April 30 that Solometo got into a dispute with another driver at the intersection of 4th and Madison Avenues in the borough.

Solometo told police that she was in a line of cars to turn left at a light and honked at a driver in front of her who did not move when the arrow was green.

According to her affidavit, Solometo said the other motorist mocked her in her rearview mirror. Solometo said she was having stomach issues, so she drove around the car and turned left. She told police she believed the other vehicle started following her, which is why she got out to confront them. The driver of the other car allegedly insulted Solometo, which she told police made her angry.

“Solometo said, ‘I wanted to punch her in the face, but I pooped on her car instead and went home,’” according to the affidavit.

Police said she later told them: “It was a clean poop. I didn’t even have to wipe.”

Cell phone video of the incident was taken by 17-year-old Greg Ferrari who testified in May at Solometo’s preliminary hearing that he was driving to his friend’s house when he was forced to stop his vehicle because two motorists were arguing in the intersection.

“I thought they were going to fight so I pulled out my phone to take video,” he said. “And one of the people ended up going to the bathroom on the other’s car.”

Ferrari’s video, which he said he shared with his baseball group chat and was then posted to Facebook by someone else, subsequently went viral and was picked up by outlets like TMZ, the New York Post, and People.