Donald Trump will ‘work the fry cooker’ at McDonald’s in Pa. this weekend

Former President Donald Trump will make an unusual stop in Pennsylvania this weekend: to work behind the counter at a McDonald’s.

Trump will visit the state for a third time this week on Sunday to “work the fry cooker” as part of an effort to tamp down on his Democratic opponent Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign message about working at McDonald’s while in college, according to a source familiar with the matter. It is unclear where in Pennsylvania the former president will appear at McDonald’s.

Trump has continuously claimed that Harris never worked at the fast-food chain, without evidence. He told a campaign crowd in Indiana, Pennsylvania last month that he wanted to work as a fry cook to “see how it is.” CNN first reported Tuesday that Trump would make good on that promise this weekend.

Harris, for her part, continues to use her middle-class upbringing and time working at McDonald’s in advertisements and stump speeches as a contrast with Trump, who had his early career started at his father’s real estate company before growing to the billionaire he is today.

Both candidates, their running mates, and campaign surrogates are making a flurry of appearances in Pennsylvania the final three weeks until Election Day. They both see the state as critical and are investing hundreds of millions of dollars to win it.

On Monday, Trump stopped in Oaks in Montgomery County for a town hall moderated by Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, which ended up being a bizarre listen-and-sway session to his campaign playlist following two medical emergencies in the crowd. He will also return on Saturday to Western Pennsylvania for a campaign rally in Latrobe, his campaign announced.

Harris will visit the Philadelphia suburbs on Wednesday, following a visit to Erie on Monday.