Donald Trump will return to Western Pa. with a rally in Latrobe this weekend

Former President Donald Trump will speak at an airport in Latrobe this Saturday as both campaigns frenzy around Pennsylvania in the final stretch of the election.

Trump is slated to speak around 6 p.m. at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, with supporters arriving hours earlier. The site is less than 70 miles away from the Butler Farm Show grounds, where Trump recently held a comeback rally after surviving an assassination attempt there.

Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as their surrogates, have been crisscrossing the swing state that could be critical for winning the election. On Monday, Trump was in the Philadelphia suburbs as Harris was in Erie. And Harris will will be in the Philadelphia suburbs this Wednesday, days before Trump’s visit in Latrobe.

The announcement of the Latrobe visit comes after Monday Trump’s town hall in Oaks went off the rails as the candidate abandoned the town hall format to hold a playlist party after a pair of medical emergencies in the crowd.

The city of Latrobe is in Westmoreland County, part of the Pittsburgh Metropolitan Area. About 51% of registered voters in the county are registered as Republican, while about 36% are registered Democrats.

The airport slated as the rally’s venue is named after Arnold Palmer, the professional golfer whose name adorns the beloved half-and-half iced-tea lemonade beverage. Palmer, who died in 2016, was born in Latrobe. He identified as a “middle-of-the-road Republican.”

Both campaigns’ frequent visits to Pennsylvania make what’s obvious even clearer — they both see Pennsylvania as an important stop for the path to victory.