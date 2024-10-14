"<p>Pennsylvania has emerged as the most crucial battleground state in one of the wildest presidential races in memory — with both campaigns battling for every last vote in the state that former President Donald Trump won eight years ago by just 44,000 votes.</p> <p>Trump, who lost Pennsylvania in 2020, and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, are both crisscrossing the commonwealth in hopes of eking out a win in the potentially decisive state.</p> <p>Pennsylvania is unique in many ways — it’s closely divided, and it’s geographically diverse. It is also changing, according to an Inquirer analysis of election data and interviews with dozens of Pennsylvanians that informed a series of stories about voting trends this year.</p> <p>Here are six major lessons about which Pennsylvania voters could sway the race — and the future of the country.</p> <p><em>– Julia Terruso, Aseem Shukla, and Anna Orso</em></p>"