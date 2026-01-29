Gladwyne residents are split on town revitalization plan | Inquirer Lower Merion

Hi, Lower Merion! 👋

Gladwyne residents are divided on a proposal to revitalize the town center. Here’s what they’re saying. Also this week, we take a peek inside a more than 9,000-square-foot Gladwyne home listed for $8.5 million, a man has been sentenced for his involvement in the death of a woman in a wheelchair in 2024, plus a new restaurant is taking over the former il Fiore space.

Gladwyne residents are mixed on their support for a sweeping revitalization proposal of the town center, plans for which were revealed just a few weeks ago.

Led by design firm Haldon House and backed by billionaire Jeff Yass, the project calls for historic architecture, green spaces, and businesses that “fit the character” of the area, The Inquirer’s Denali Sagner reports.

One resident called the proposed changes an “absolute no-brainer,” but others are skeptical, particularly about one group having so much say over the town center. It’s even prompted a petition.

Read more about the divide.

This Gladwyne estate situated on 12.76 acres on Country Club Road is on the market for $8.5 million. While the lot size is rare for the area, and provides plenty of privacy, a future owner has the option to subdivide it into three parcels.

The property includes a more than 9,000-square-foot main home that was designed for entertaining. It has six bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, two kitchens, an elevator, a sauna, and a pool.

Take a look inside the home and at its sprawling grounds.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

Tonight is course selection night for LMHS students and tomorrow is the school choice deadline. Tomorrow is also movie night for Penn Wynne Elementary, and there are middle school conferences Tuesday evening. See the district’s full calendar here. For families who missed last week’s eighth grade to high school transition meeting, the district posted a video from the event, which you can watch here. The district is hosting a presentation for parents and guardians with students receiving special education services that will focus on positive behavior support. It will be held virtually via Zoom on Wednesday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. On Saturday, LMHS is hosting the 12th Annual Hope Classic to benefit the Angelman Syndrome Foundation. Angelman Syndrome is caused by a gene change and can result in developmental delays, speech and balance problems, mental disability, and seizures, according to the Mayo Clinic. The doubleheader will see the boys and girls basketball teams take on Haverford High’s teams at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., respectively.

🍽️ On our Plate

A new restaurant is getting ready to take over the former il Fiore space in Bryn Mawr Village. Restaurateur Alessandro “Alex” Fiorello, 28, is planning a bar-forward Italian eatery that he says will be “a step up” from his Wayne restaurant, Alessandro’s Wood Fired Italian. Expect house-made pasta, wood-fired pizzas, and dry-aged proteins at the as-yet-unnamed restaurant. Lark is among the region’s 50 best restaurants, according to a new ranking from Philadelphia Magazine, which put Chef Nick Elmi’s Bala Cynwyd restaurant at No. 41. The outlet noted that “there’s hardly a dish that isn’t simultaneously approachable and elevated,” calling out the cavatelli with escargot and bone marrow and pork cheek agnolotti with Taleggio.

🎳 Things to Do

🌎 Ardmore Passport: World Pours: Take a trip around the world by sampling global cuisine, craft beers, and other sips at this festival-style event, which will also feature live music. ⏰ Saturday, Jan. 31, 12:30 p.m. 💵 $64.17-$124.20 📍 Ardmore Music Hall

🍿 Monday Night Movie: In honor of Groundhog Day, catch a screening of the iconic 1993 film starring Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell. Registration is required. ⏰ Monday, Feb. 2, 6:30-8:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Penn Wynne Library

🏡 On the Market

Built in 1924, this four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom Wynnewood Tudor blends past and present. This home’s first floor features a living room with a gas fireplace, a dining room, a “bonus room,” and a kitchen, with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a separate coffee bar area. There are three bedrooms on the second floor, including the primary suite, which has dual closets, and an additional suite on the third level. The home also has a finished basement, a detached three-car garage, and a heated pool with a spa and waterfall. There’s an open house today from noon to 2 p.m.

See more photos of the home here.

Price: $1.15M | Size: 3,706 SF | Acreage: 0.71

📈 Lower Merion market report

Median listing price: $525,000 (down $65,000 from November) 📉 Median sold price: $699,000 (down $173,500 from November) 📉 Median days on the market: 60 (up 20 days from November) 📈

This Lower Merion market report is published on a monthly basis. Above is data for December from realtor.com.

🗞️ What other Lower Merion residents are reading this week:

