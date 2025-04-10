End of an era for a longtime taxi business | Inquirer Lower Merion

Hi, Lower Merion! 👋

It’s been just over a month since Maxwell Taxi Cab Co. switched off its lights for good, but Lower Merion residents are already feeling the impact of its loss. Also this week, we take a look inside the new Wonder in Ardmore and bring you an update on the upcoming Narberth mayoral race.

When George Fusaro got the $8,000 quote for his new insurance policy on his five taxi cabs, he decided after years of declining rides that it was time to switch off the lights for good.

He and his brother, Steve, officially closed Ardmore-based Maxwell Taxi Cab Co. last month.

The brothers took over the business from their father and uncle, who purchased Maxwell five decades ago. Business boomed in the pre-smart phone era but began declining with the advent of ridesharing services. Still, loyal customers who felt safe and liked its reliability kept the business going. Now they’re weighing where to turn when they next need a lift.

“It’s the end of an era,” longtime Maxwell customer and Wynnewood resident Jeffrey Goldstone told The Inquirer’s Erin McCarthy.

You can read more about the Main Line’s last surviving taxi cab company and its decision to close here.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

🍽️ On our Plate

🐇 Things to Do

There are a few egg hunts and other related events planned in the area with Easter around the corner. With Passover also kicking off, there are a few local community seders to check out, too:

🥚 Normandy Park: Grab a basket and join one of the South Ardmore Betterment Alliance’s three Easter egg hunts, for children 3 and under, ages 4 to 6 and ages 7 to 10. ⏰ Saturday, April 12, 10 a.m. 💵 Free 📍 Normandy Road, Ardmore

🧺 Narberth Park: The Narberth Business Association is hiding eggs throughout the park for this fast-paced event. ⏰ Saturday, April 12, 11 a.m. 💵 Free 📍 80 Windsor Ave., Narberth

🐇 Penn Wynne Presbyterian Church: Search for Easter eggs hidden around the church. ⏰ Saturday, April 12, noon to 3 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 130 Haverford Road, Penn Wynne

🍫 Spring Break Edible Easter Crafts: Kids ages 5 to 12 will make edible Easter crafts. ⏰ Monday, April 14, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. 💵 $21.20 📍 The Candy Lab

🎹 Lenten Organ Series: Kathleen Scheide: Hear the organist perform ahead of Easter. ⏰ Tuesday, April 15, noon to 1 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church

🎨 Easter Crafternoon: Gladwyne Library will help kids craft colorful Easter wreaths. ⏰ Wednesday, April 16 💵 Free 📍 Gladwyne Library

✡️ Chabad of the Main Line: Kick off the holiday with a late-night community seder. ⏰ Saturday, April 12, 8:45 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 625 Montgomery Ave., Merion Station

✡️ Har Zion Temple: J.Proud Consortium’s 2025 LGBTQ+ Community Passover Seder includes a potluck meal and discussions about the intersection of various identities. ⏰ Tuesday, April 15, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 1500 Hagys Ford Road, Penn Valley

Other events this week:

🛍️ Funky Brunch and Market: Spring Edition: Browse local vendors, grab brunch and hear music from Philadelphia soul-rock band Cordelia Blue. ⏰ Sunday, April 13, 11 a.m. 💵 Free 📍 Ardmore Music Hall

🧘‍♀️ Yoga in the Garden: This weekly series is back, letting visitors practice their downward dog surrounded by lush gardens. ⏰ Sunday, April 13, 10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. 💵 $15 for members, $20 for non-members 📍 Stoneleigh

🏡 On the Market

This five-bedroom Bryn Mawr home was designed in the Oakey style and has similar architectural features to the Appleford Estate in Villanova. Owned by an interior designer, it’s been updated for modern living, and includes a self-contained lower-level suite complete with a kitchenette. The basement features wine storage, a game room, a sauna and a gift-wrapping station, while it has a custom gunite pool, a gazebo, and fireplace outside.

Price: $2.9M | Size: 5,705 SF | Acreage: 0.78

