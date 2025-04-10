End of an era for a longtime taxi business | Inquirer Lower Merion
When George Fusaro got the $8,000 quote for his new insurance policy on his five taxi cabs, he decided after years of declining rides that it was time to switch off the lights for good.
He and his brother, Steve, officially closed Ardmore-based Maxwell Taxi Cab Co. last month.
The brothers took over the business from their father and uncle, who purchased Maxwell five decades ago. Business boomed in the pre-smart phone era but began declining with the advent of ridesharing services. Still, loyal customers who felt safe and liked its reliability kept the business going. Now they’re weighing where to turn when they next need a lift.
“It’s the end of an era,” longtime Maxwell customer and Wynnewood resident Jeffrey Goldstone told The Inquirer’s Erin McCarthy.
You can read more about the Main Line’s last surviving taxi cab company and its decision to close here.
💡 Community News
Narberth’s next mayor is coming into focus after attorney Rebecca Starr dropped out of the Democratic primary, paving the way for business-insurance exec Dana Edwards to run unopposed.
Lower Merion recently adjusted boundaries in its 14 wards to accommodate a population increase of 5,808 residents, according to the 2020 Census. Some residents may now have a new polling place during elections, which can be seen on an updated map here.
The Montgomery County Commissioners met last week in Lower Merion to hear out residents interested in adding a welcoming city ordinance and a non-discrimination ordinance. “This is a tightrope that we are on,” Democratic Commissioner Jamila Winder said, given the anti-DEI push from the Trump administration. The Commissioners will continue contemplating the move and consulting lawyers, The Inquirer’s Katie Bernard reported.
State Senator Amanda Cappelletti intends to introduce a bill that would ban balloon releases in Pennsylvania. Often used to grieve a tragedy, Cappelletti says the practice ultimately damages the environment.
This week, Amazon debuted Spy High, the Mark Wahlberg-produced documentary series delving into the 2010 Lower Merion School District “webcamgate” scandal.
Ardmore resident Caroline Merrill died recently at the age of 110. She was the oldest known person in Montco and the fourth-oldest Pennsylvanian.
It’s official: Gladwyne has the highest median home listing price in the state. The Wall Street Journal recently took a look at what drove housing prices and highlighted some of the town’s highest-ticket homes for sale. (Wall Street Journal)
Ardmore tattoo studio and art gallery Black Moth abruptly shuttered at the end of March after eight years in business. Owner Steve Martin says he plans to reopen elsewhere in the future.
Good news for Paoli/Thorndale riders: SEPTA is now accepting tap-to-pay on all regional rail services.
Attention SEPTA Route 44 riders: the township is conducting a survey about alternatives due to potential reductions in service. The survey is open through April 25.
🏫 Schools Briefing
The Radnor school board is considering walking back a policy that allows parents to challenge library books. It will also consider reinstating three previously banned books.
After being removed from the Lower Merion school board Democratic primary ballot last week, Kerry Sautner has appealed to Commonwealth Court in hopes of reversing a Montco judge’s decision. Sautner, who was removed after a community member challenged her failure to answer certain financial disclosure questions, must file a brief by noon Thursday, along with the challenger, Harshal Dear, The Inquirer’s Maddie Hanna reports.
Lower Merion had been among the school districts waiting for Gov. Josh Shapiro’s guidance regarding President Donald Trump’s threat to pull funding over DEI programs. On Wednesday, Pennsylvania officials told schools they don’t need to make changes to any practices.
Four Merion Mercy Academy freshman were named regional winners in the National Science Teaching Association’s ExploraVision competition for their wearable asthma medication nebulizer concept. (Patch)
🍽️ On our Plate
Wonder food hall is officially open in Ardmore. The new location, part of the chain’s larger push into the region, debuted last week offering 27 brands for diners to choose from, including a Michelin-rated Atlanta sandwich joint and a Texas barbecue concept.
Ogyu, a Japanese tabletop barbecue concept from Osushi’s Sam Li, will take over the former Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant space in Ardmore.
The Inquirer’s Craig LaBan recently ventured to Carina Sorella in Bryn Mawr to sample its Caesar salad. When paired with a plate-sized fried chicken cutlet, “it’s the best bet for a satisfying meal,” he said.
Bryn Mawr residents Hamza Shaikh and Farah Khan bring Yemeni coffee culture to their newly opened Haraz Coffee House in University City.
The long-vacant La Jonquille and Shiraz spaces in Devon are finally getting new life. The restaurateur behind Salt Korean BBQ is planning a second outpost of the North Wales restaurant and a Japanese concept on the second floor, reports The Inquirer’s Michael Klein.
🐇 Things to Do
There are a few egg hunts and other related events planned in the area with Easter around the corner. With Passover also kicking off, there are a few local community seders to check out, too:
🥚 Normandy Park: Grab a basket and join one of the South Ardmore Betterment Alliance’s three Easter egg hunts, for children 3 and under, ages 4 to 6 and ages 7 to 10. ⏰ Saturday, April 12, 10 a.m. 💵 Free 📍 Normandy Road, Ardmore
🧺 Narberth Park: The Narberth Business Association is hiding eggs throughout the park for this fast-paced event. ⏰ Saturday, April 12, 11 a.m. 💵 Free 📍 80 Windsor Ave., Narberth
🐇 Penn Wynne Presbyterian Church: Search for Easter eggs hidden around the church. ⏰ Saturday, April 12, noon to 3 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 130 Haverford Road, Penn Wynne
🍫 Spring Break Edible Easter Crafts: Kids ages 5 to 12 will make edible Easter crafts. ⏰ Monday, April 14, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. 💵 $21.20 📍 The Candy Lab
🎹 Lenten Organ Series: Kathleen Scheide: Hear the organist perform ahead of Easter. ⏰ Tuesday, April 15, noon to 1 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church
🎨 Easter Crafternoon: Gladwyne Library will help kids craft colorful Easter wreaths. ⏰ Wednesday, April 16 💵 Free 📍 Gladwyne Library
✡️ Chabad of the Main Line: Kick off the holiday with a late-night community seder. ⏰ Saturday, April 12, 8:45 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 625 Montgomery Ave., Merion Station
✡️ Har Zion Temple: J.Proud Consortium’s 2025 LGBTQ+ Community Passover Seder includes a potluck meal and discussions about the intersection of various identities. ⏰ Tuesday, April 15, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 1500 Hagys Ford Road, Penn Valley
Other events this week:
🛍️ Funky Brunch and Market: Spring Edition: Browse local vendors, grab brunch and hear music from Philadelphia soul-rock band Cordelia Blue. ⏰ Sunday, April 13, 11 a.m. 💵 Free 📍 Ardmore Music Hall
🧘♀️ Yoga in the Garden: This weekly series is back, letting visitors practice their downward dog surrounded by lush gardens. ⏰ Sunday, April 13, 10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. 💵 $15 for members, $20 for non-members 📍 Stoneleigh
🏡 On the Market
This five-bedroom Bryn Mawr home was designed in the Oakey style and has similar architectural features to the Appleford Estate in Villanova. Owned by an interior designer, it’s been updated for modern living, and includes a self-contained lower-level suite complete with a kitchenette. The basement features wine storage, a game room, a sauna and a gift-wrapping station, while it has a custom gunite pool, a gazebo, and fireplace outside.
Price: $2.9M | Size: 5,705 SF | Acreage: 0.78
