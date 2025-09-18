Ardmore’s Piazza development nears groundbreaking | Inquirer Lower Merion

Hi, Lower Merion! 👋

The township is hosting a community discussion tonight about the long-awaited mixed-use Piazza development in Ardmore. Here's what you need to know. Also this week, an Ardmore artist turned his grief into works of art and is now helping others memorialize their loved ones, Eataly has set an opening date for its King of Prussia location, township residents feel the squeeze of rising electricity costs, and a new athletic retailer is now open in Suburban Square.

The township is hosting a community discussion tonight at 6 p.m. with Radnor Property Group, the developer that will transform 3.5 acres along Lancaster Avenue in Ardmore into a mixed-use project.

The Piazza, approved by the township in 2021, will be a five-story, 270-unit apartment building with nearly 30,000 square feet of retail space. It’s the latest project bringing change to Ardmore.

Tonight’s meeting is an opportunity for residents to meet the developers, ask questions, and make connections ahead of a planned groundbreaking later this fall.

Here’s everything you need to know about the planned development.

After the death of his aunt in 2011, Ardmore’s Daniel Hoffman made a tribute to her using the medium he was studying in college: ceramics. Unlike a typical vase, though, he included a small amount of her ashes.

That technique has come to define Hoffman’s work. In December, he started Ahava Memorials, where he creates ornaments, vases, candle luminaries, and planters to memorialize loved ones.

The Inquirer’s Earl Hopkins recently caught up with Hoffman to discuss his inspiration and how he makes his works of art. You can also see a video of his process here.

💡 Community News

Yesterday, a Montgomery County jury found Jeremy Fuentes guilty of second-degree murder for his involvement in a home invasion last December that left a woman paralyzed and her son dead. It comes two months after Charles Fulforth and Kelvin Roberts were convicted of first-degree murder in the case. While Fuentes was not at the home that night, prosecutors said he inspired the two other men to commit the burglary that turned deadly. Electricity prices spiked nationwide from June 2024 to June 2025, giving one Bryn Mawr couple a recent surprise. Their August bill was $470, the highest it’s been since they moved into their home 15 years ago. Statewide, Pennsylvanians paid about 11% more for electricity during that time period. The couple’s bill came down this month, but is still considerably higher than what they paid a year ago. The Inquirer’s Erin McCarthy explains the trend. Upscale athletic apparel retailer Alo Yoga opened last week in Suburban Square. Its storefront spans about 3,300 square feet and is situated between Apple and Arhaus. This is the fourth Alo Yoga store in Pennsylvania and its second in the Philadelphia suburbs. Gladwyne’s 19035 zip code has the highest per capita income in the Philadelphia area, according to a recently released wealth index report by The Business Journals. Gladwyne reports $173,421 in per capita income based on census data. It is followed by Narberth’s 19072 zip code, which has the second-highest per capita income in the region at $113,866. Other area zip codes on the list include 19096 in Wynnewood, 19066 in Merion Station, 19010 in Bryn Mawr, and 19004 in Bala Cynwyd, all of which made the top 20. (Philadelphia Business Journal) Lower Merion Township is considering ending its ownership of a small stretch of road in Gladwyne that it believes is no longer useful to residents. The approximately 815 feet of roadway along Bliss Street comes to a dead end and is not used. The township has also received complaints of overgrowth and untidiness. At a committee meeting last week, the township authorized advertising an ordinance to vacate the stretch of road, which would revert its ownership to several properties along Woodmont Road, reducing the township’s costs. Len Stevens, cofounder of WPHL-TV Channel 17 and the former owner of once-popular Bala Cynwyd nightclub, Library, died earlier this month at the age of 94. Mr. Stevens was also a lifetime foodie known for embracing the region’s social scene in the ’70s and ’80s.

🏫 Schools Briefing

Reminder for families: Schools are closed Tuesday and Wednesday in observance of Rosh Hashanah. A number of the region’s private and independent schools have recently upgraded certain facilities and expanded programming. Those include: a robotics team expansion at Friends’ Central School in Wynnewood; a 1,600-square-foot makerspace at Gladwyne Montessori School; an updated auditorium and expanded athletics facilities at Jack M. Barrack Hebrew Academy in Bryn Mawr; a recently added scholarship for 10 rising ninth-grade students at Main Line Classical Academy in Bryn Mawr; and updates to the Design and Innovation Lab and garden-level early childhood education space at Waldron Mercy Academy in Merion Station. (Main Line Today)

🍽️ On our Plate

The long-awaited Eataly in King of Prussia has finally set an opening date. The Italian marketplace will debut in two weeks and will have a sit-down restaurant, several quick-service counters, a retail market, and a wine shop, The Inquirer’s Michael Klein reports. A TikTok-famous bagel shop is coming to Ardmore’s Suburban Square. PopUp Bagels will take over the 1,034-square-foot space at 10 Coulter Ave., formerly occupied by Juice Press. PopUp Bagels is known for its “grip, rip, and dip” format and famously doesn’t toast its bagels or offer sandwiches. Instead, it serves them whole with cream cheese or butter for dipping. Its menu includes just a handful of bagels, plus a selection of standard and limited-time schmears. The brand is planning at least eight stores in the region. In other opening news, Pizza Hut is hosting a grand opening for its location at 233 City Ave. in Merion Station tomorrow. The pizza chain, which opened there earlier this month, is giving away free pizza for a year to the first 25 customers. Another chain, Playa Bowls, will debut its Wynnewood Shopping Center location this Saturday at 11 a.m. To mark the occasion, the smoothie and açaí bowl eatery will give away T-shirts and a free bowl to the first 50 customers. And Nanu’s Hot Chicken this week announced an opening date for its Ardmore location. The shop will debut on Sept. 26.

🎳 Things to Do

🎷 Montco Jazz Fest: Catch more than a dozen shows throughout the county, including several concerts at Ardmore Music Hall. ⏰ Through Sunday, Sept. 21, times vary 💵 Varies by location 📍 Throughout Montgomery County

🍖 KB Foundation Fall Fundraiser: Now in its fourth year, this fundraiser for the youth-focused nonprofit features a barbecue experience with Chef Nicholas Elmi of Lark fame. There will also be an open bar, a silent auction, game stations, music, cigar and candy bars, plus an awards ceremony. ⏰ Friday, Sept. 19, 6 p.m. 💵 $175 📍 The Pump House

🎥 Family Movie Night: Catch a screening of the 1991 classic Peter Pan spinoff Hook, starring Robin Williams. ⏰ Friday, Sept. 19, 7 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Cynwyd Station Park (Rain location: Union Fire Association)

🍿 Narberth Movie Night: Catch a screening of E.T. under the stars. ⏰ Saturday, Sept. 20, 7 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Sabine Park

🫖 Lola’s Garden Afternoon Tea: Enjoy an afternoon tea complete with tea sandwiches, scones, pastries, and other bites. ⏰ Sunday, Sept. 21, noon-3 p.m. 💵 $24.53 for kids, $47.17 for adults 📍 Lola’s Garden

🍺 Hoppy Hour Beer Tasting: Taste six non-alcoholic beers and learn more about the differences in types of brews like lagers and stouts. Attendees must be 21 and over. ⏰ Sunday, Sept. 21, 4-5 p.m. 💵 $10 📍 Wallace Dry Goods

🧘‍♀️ Fall Tai Chi: The seasonal series kicks off this week, with instructor Aimée Alegria Barry leading participants through some of the basics. ⏰ Tuesday, Sept. 23, 10-11 a.m. 💵 $15 for Natural Lands members, $20 for non-members 📍 Stoneleigh

🏡 On the Market

Built in 1940, this Bala Cynwyd Colonial has been updated, including the integration of smart technology and new windows. The first floor features a living room with a wood-burning fireplace, a family room, a mudroom, and a dining room with navy walls offset by white trim that leads to a patio. The kitchen has black-and-white tile floors, granite countertops, Bosch appliances, and two dishwashers. The second floor has three bedrooms, including the primary suite, while the third floor has two additional bedrooms. There are several upcoming open houses, including one tonight from 5 to 6 p.m.

See more photos of the property here.

Price: $889,000 | Size: 2,552 SF | Acreage: 0.13

Have you seen an interesting listing in or around Lower Merion? Share it with us in an email to lowermerion@inquirer.com.

🗞️ What other Lower Merion residents are reading this week:

