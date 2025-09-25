Can Ardmore handle a TikTok-famous bagel shop? | Inquirer Lower Merion

Hi, Lower Merion! 👋

A popular new bagel shop coming to Ardmore is dividing locals with its “grip, rip, and dip” approach. Also this week, we look at how places like Gladwyne ended up with their names, Montgomery County is being called Philadelphia’s most economically strong suburb, and a Paoli/Thorndale rider is relieved about SEPTA’s returned service — at least for now.

When news of the social media-famous PopUp Bagels opening in Ardmore broke last week, some online commenters were thrilled. One said it was the “best news of 2025,” while another said she would make the 40-minute drive from Fishtown to visit.

To its fans, biting into one of PopUp’s hot bagels “feels like winning the lottery in a way.”

But it’s not for everyone. Unlike other chains, PopUp serves its bagels unsliced with tubs of cream cheese or butter for dipping. The bagels are also only available in sets of three, six, or 12. Those guidelines are something of a sticking point for one Ardmore resident who noted it’s “not proper etiquette” and that she has no use for so many bagels.

The Inquirer’s Beatrice Forman chatted with area residents about what they think about the popular bagel shop.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

Penn Valley Elementary School is hosting its fall festival tonight from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday is picture day for Lower Merion High School students and all schools will be closed next Thursday. See the district’s full calendar here. The Shipley School is hosting its Super Saturday event this weekend, which includes Lower School fun runs, several sporting events, a community barbecue from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and an alumni reception, capped by a soccer game.

🍽️ On our Plate

Nanu’s Hot Chicken opens tomorrow at 59 W. Lancaster Ave. in Ardmore, taking over the former PokéOno space. The chain, known for its spicy chicken tenders, chicken sandwiches, wings and fries, is offering free food from 4 to 8 p.m. for its grand opening celebration. You can score a free coffee at Char & Stave’s Ardmore location on Monday as the cafe and cocktail joint celebrates National Coffee Day. Maison Lotus, the splashy French-Vietnamese restaurant that opened in Wayne this March, is now serving brunch. The service is available Saturdays and Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., where customers can order dim sum, starters, pastries, classic brunch items like French toast or an omelet, a tea tower, and an array of cocktails. With summer officially in the rearview, The Inquirer’s Michael Klein recently rounded up 25 notable openings that took place this past season, including Burtons Grill & Bar in Wayne and Triple Crown in Radnor. See the full list here.

🎳 Things to Do

🍂 The Landing Kitchen Fall Art & Craft Festival: A range of local vendors selling clothing, vintage goods, candles, home decor, knitwear, pastries, and more will set up shop on the restaurant’s patio. ⏰ Saturday, Sept. 27, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 The Landing Kitchen

🐑 35th Annual Farmstead Fair: Explore Harriton House’s past through living history demonstrations and house tours. There will also be games, vendors, live music, farm animals, food and drinks. The Attic Treasures Sale will also be held during the fair, where you can purchase donated household goods, collectibles, toys, and games, all benefiting Harriton House. ⏰ Saturday, Sept. 27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Harriton House

🎵 David Bowie & More for Kids: The Rock and Roll Playhouse is hosting a family-friendly David Bowie-themed concert. ⏰ Saturday, Sept. 27, 11:45 a.m. 💵 $20.44 📍 Ardmore Music Hall

🍬 Science with Food: Kids ages 6 and older can create their own food-based science project. ⏰ Saturday, Sept. 27, 4-5:30 p.m. 💵 $37.10 📍 The Candy Lab

🎾 Pickleball Palooza: Learn to play the popular sport or brush up on your knowledge. The first hour is dedicated to seniors, while the following 90 minutes are open to all ages. ⏰ Sunday, Sept. 28, 3-5:30 p.m. 💵 $25 for seniors, $30 for all other participants 📍 Kaiserman JCC

🍿 Desperately Seeking Susan: Catch a screening of the 1985 film starring Madonna and Rosanna Arquette, remastered in 4K. ⏰ Tuesday, Sept. 30, 7 p.m. 💵 $11.75-$16.25 📍 Bryn Mawr Film Institute

🎃 Teen Paper Pumpkins: Teens ages 13 to 17 can create two types of pumpkins out of books. ⏰ Wednesday, Oct. 1, 5-6 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Bala Cynwyd Library

🏡 On the Market

Known as Au Vallon, which translates to “In the Valley,” this Villanova carriage home was built in 1875 and has undergone numerous recent updates, while retaining its historic charm, including original stone walls and wooden beams. Situated on nearly two acres, the five-bedroom home features a formal living room, a dining room, a family room, and an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, high-end appliances, and a walk-in pantry. Each of the home’s bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms, and several have fireplaces, terraces or balconies, like the primary suite, which has a Juliet balcony overlooking the pool. The large suite also has a soaking tub and a sauna. On the lower level, there’s a second sauna plus a gym. Outside, there are gardens, an allée of Linden trees, patios, a recently restored pool, and a newly built pool house.

See more photos of the property here.

Price: $2.999M | Size: 7,397 SF | Acreage: 1.96

Have you seen an interesting listing in or around Lower Merion? Share it with us in an email to lowermerion@inquirer.com.

🗞️ What other Lower Merion residents are reading this week:

