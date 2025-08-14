More parents are saying no to smartphones for kids | Inquirer Lower Merion

Hi, Lower Merion! 👋

An increasing number of local parents are holding off giving their kids smartphones. We look at why. Also this week, the chair of the Democratic Committee of Lower Merion and Narberth is stepping down, we have more details on what’s taking over the former La Jonquille and Shiraz space, and The Shipley School acquired an apartment building to grow its real estate holdings.

Local parents, increasingly concerned about the impact of their kids’ screen time and social media use on their mental health, are joining a growing movement to delay their kids’ smartphone usage.

In Lower Merion, hundreds of families have signed onto the Wait Until 8th pledge, which encourages waiting until at least the end of eighth grade to give kids smartphones. (Smartwatches and basic phones are fine.)

“We’re just drawing the line at smartphones,” said John Bellis, a Lower Merion father who’s been trying to work with school officials to help spread the pledge.

The Inquirer’s Maddie Hanna and Denali Sagner delve into how local grassroots organizations are looking to curb phone use among kids.

💡 Community News

Jeff Scott is planning to resign as chair of the Democratic Committee of Lower Merion and Narberth at its next general meeting, scheduled for Sept. 2. His resignation comes ahead of the official end of his term in May 2026 and is driven in part by “increasing work and family commitments,” he said in a statement. He added that it’s “been an honor to serve as chair,” a role he took on in 2022. A simple majority by committee members is required to determine his temporary successor as chair or co-chairs. SEPTA is moving forward with its planned service cuts, scheduled to begin Aug. 24. The decision, which SEPTA General Manager Scott Sauer shared in a committee meeting yesterday, came a day before the transit agency’s deadline to secure funding to avoid its proposed cuts. Starting Sept. 2, midday Regional Rail trains, including the Paoli/Thorndale and Cynwyd lines, will operate every two hours, rather than every hour. A line quietly trolling Joel Embiid made it into the joke-filled end credits of the Naked Gun reboot, released Aug. 1 and starring Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson. Doug Mand, a Friends’ Central School alum, well-known Sixers fan, and co-writer of the film, thought up more than 100 jokes for the end credits, but he didn’t know the gag suggesting that the film’s Netflix password is “Embiidsknees76!!!” made it until he saw the movie in theaters, he told The Inquirer’s Rob Tornoe. Six Lower Merion businesses made this year’s Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation, released this week: Always Compassionate Homecare (No. 237), SMB Team (No. 863), and Camfred Construction (No. 1,386), all in Bala Cynwyd; Philadelphia Nanny Network in Ardmore (No. 1,974); Fun and Function in Penn Valley (No. 3,811); and Tester Construction Group in Bala Cynwyd (No. 4,536). Lower Merion is continuing its renovation plans for Schauffele Plaza in Ardmore. While the township is still finalizing what that will look like, the commissioners recently green lit an application process for a $1 million state grant to support the work. (Main Line Times) An Ardmore artist is turning a small portion of loved ones’ cremated ashes into ceramic works of art in his home studio. WHYY recently profiled Daniel Hoffman, who shared the artistic process behind Ahava Memorials.

🏫 Schools Briefing

Reminder for LMSD parents ahead of the new school year: If you moved this summer, you must submit an address change with the district, along with two proofs of residency. The Shipley School has purchased an apartment building at 801 Montgomery Ave. in Bryn Mawr, which has long been a popular off-campus housing spot for Villanova University students, for $12 million. The private pre-K-12 school is getting ready for a new real estate planning initiative under its new head of school, Ian Craig, who began the role July 1. (Philadelphia Business Journal)

🍽️ On our Plate

Rich Kim and his partners, who are also behind the acclaimed Salt Korean BBQ in North Wales, have purchased the former La Jonquille and Shiraz site in Devon. The space will make way for a fine-dining Korean barbecue restaurant on one side of the first floor, while another section is planned as a Korean omakase experience, The Inquirer’s Michael Klein reports. Less than a month after Triple Crown opened in St. Davids, the newest restaurant from the owners behind White Dog Cafe will expand service by serving up weekend brunch starting this Saturday. Brunch service will include a $38 buffet or an a la carte menu served from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Weekday breakfast will be available from 7 to 11 a.m. starting Monday. Offerings include a continental brunch for $24 or a la carte entrées like omelets, bread pudding French toast, a traditional American breakfast, and eggs Benedict.

🎳 Things to Do

🥽 Pool Party Shabbat: Kick off the weekend with a pool party complete with games, crafts, and music. ⏰ Friday, Aug. 15, 5-8 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Kaiserman JCC

🎵 Bryn Mawr Twilight Concerts: Pennsylvania singer-songwriter Stephen Kellogg headlines this week’s event. ⏰ Friday, Aug. 15, 7 p.m. 💵 $24.84 📍 Bryn Mawr Gazebo

📽️ Les Misérables: See Raymond Bernard’s 1934 French language adaption of Victor Hugo’s book. The four-hour, 39-minute film will have a one-hour lunch break and an intermission. ⏰ Saturday, Aug. 16, 10 a.m. 💵 $26.75 for non-members, $20 for members 📍 Bryn Mawr Film Institute

🍺 Brewery Tour: Tired Hands Brewing Company is hosting another brewery tour at the Fermentaria. During the hour-long tour, see how its beer is made and then get a taste of one after. ⏰ Saturday, Aug. 16, noon-1 p.m. 💵 $20 📍Tired Hands Fermentaria Tap Room

🎭 Gilbert & Sullivan’s The Mikado and Friends: Norristown’s The Savoy Company will perform highlights from the comic opera, plus some other works, in the Circle Garden. ⏰ Saturday, Aug. 16, 6-7:30 p.m. (Rain date: Aug. 17) 💵 $17-$42 📍 Stoneleigh

🍹 Art and Mocktails: During this afternoon event, paint a hibiscus flower while enjoying mocktails. Later that day, the library will host a similar event for kids 12 to 17. Painting and Mocktails will be Summerween-themed. ⏰ Tuesday, Aug. 19, 1-2:30 p.m. and 4:30-6 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Gladwyne Library

🏡 On the Market

Built in 2007, the five-bedroom Wynnewood home’s first floor has a two-story foyer, parlor with vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace, a formal dining room, an office, a butler’s pantry, and a chef’s kitchen with dual islands. It also has a first-floor primary suite with a sitting room, walk-in closet, and a jetted tub. Upstairs, there are three ensuite bedrooms, while downstairs, there’s a spacious bar, a sitting area, a gym, an office, and an additional bedroom and bathroom. Out back, there’s an in-ground pool and a ground-floor patio, which sits below a covered balcony.

Price: $3.2M | Size: 7,556 SF | Acreage: 1.18

📈 Lower Merion market report

Median listing price: $675,000 (down $120,000 from July) 📉 Median sold price: $1,115,000 (up $117,950 from July) 📈 Median days on the market: 42 (up 10 days from July) 📈

This Lower Merion market report is published on a monthly basis. Above is data for July from realtor.com.

