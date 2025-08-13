Joel Embiid is a surprising target in the new ‘Naked Gun’ movie

Joel Embiid is usually the one doing the trolling, but in the new Naked Gun movie, he’s the target.

Buried deep in the film’s joke-filled end credits is a not-so-subtle jab at the Sixers star, who played just 19 games last season due to a host of injuries.

Appearing just under craft services is the film’s Netflix password: Embiidsknees76!!!

“Embiid made the credits of a naked gun movie before a conference finals,” one fan wrote on social media. “There’s a Sixers fan somewhere on that staff,” another wrote on Reddit.

How did Embiid end up in the credits of the new Naked Gun movie? Publicists for Fuzzy Door, Seth McFarlane’s production company, didn’t immediately respond to a request for a comment.

The likely culprit is Doug Mand, who cowrote the Naked Gun reboot with Dan Gregor. Mand is a Friends’ Central grad who also happens to be a die-hard Sixers fan.

Mand could not be reached for comment.

How are Joel Embiid’s knees?

Embiid is coming off arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, which he underwent in April.

Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morrey said last month he expects Embiid to return for Sixers training camp in September, but head coach Nick Nurse sounded unsure of his biggest star’s timeline.

“I’m not sure,” Nurse told talkSPORT Tuesday at the NBA’s Basketball Without Borders Europe camp in Manchester, England.

“All the news is positive. I know he’s working very, very hard and I think things look good,” Nurse said. “Whether he’s ready for training camp or not, I think there’s maybe a lot more decisions than that to make before we get there.”

Embiid hasn’t spoken much publicly about his recovery, and the social media trollster hasn’t posted a message on X since March. Though he was seen joking with players at a Phillies game at Citizens Bank Park earlier this month.