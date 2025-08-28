Is your ride among the township’s most popular cars? | Inquirer Lower Merion

Hi, Lower Merion! 👋

Ever feel like you see the same types of cars around town? We looked at the most popular makes and body types in Lower Merion to confirm your suspicions. Also this week, the long-awaited Netflix House in King of Prussia has set an opening date, Lower Merion schools earned another distinction, and SEPTA commuters say their trains have been late, even before service cuts begin.

What’s the most popular car among Lower Merion drivers? Depending on where you live in the township, it’s either a Honda SUV or Toyota SUV. Honda SUVs reigned as the most popular vehicle registered in Ardmore, Bryn Mawr, Merion Station, Narberth and Wynnewood, while Toyota SUVs took the top spot in Bala Cynwyd and Gladwyne.

Also popular among drivers in Lower Merion are Toyota sedans, Subaru SUVs, Jeeps, and BMW SUVs.

The data was reviewed as part of an Inquirer analysis by reporter Lizzie Mulvey determining which types of cars are most popular within liberal and conservative parts of the state. Each of the most popular three cars in Lower Merion zip codes are more closely associated with Democratic areas.

Curious how your car stacks up? Find out here.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

LMSD is hosting a number of events today ahead of the start of the school year, from orientations to sneak peeks for select students. See the full list of events on the district’s calendar. After Labor Day, classes will begin for first- through 12th-grade students on Tuesday. Half of kindergartners will start that same day while the other half will start Wednesday. The district recently received the Great Pennsylvania School designation from the Pennsylvania School Boards Association. To earn the designation, schools must have academically rigorous programming, a community-centered approach, resilience and student support, as well as fiscal responsibility. Reminder for parents and guardians: The school district transitioned its bus app to StopFinder, where you can find information on schedules, substitutions, and more. The district’s transportation supervisor explains the changes here.

🍽️ On our Plate

Tredici Italian Market is one of the best sandwich shops in the country, according to a recent Yelp ranking that took into account reviewers’ opinions. The Wayne shop, which also sells Italian pantry staples, landed at No. 78.

🎳 Things to Do

🍬 End of Summer Camp: The Candy Lab continues its two-hour sessions where kids can make edible crafts. ⏰ Through Friday, Aug. 29, 10 a.m.-noon 💵 $42.40 per session 📍 The Candy Lab Ardmore

📽️ Casablanca: Catch a screening of the 1942 classic starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman. ⏰ Thursday, Aug. 28, 7:15 p.m. 💵 $11.75 for children, $13.75 for students and seniors, and $16.25 for adults 📍 Bryn Mawr Film Institute

🎤 Broken Arrow: Hear tunes from this Neil Young tribute band. ⏰ Friday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m. 💵 $26.91-$71.42 📍 Ardmore Music Hall

🐞 Ladybug Launch: Author Melissa Trempe will sign copies of her 2024 book inspired by a group of Chilean girls who convinced NASA to take the first ladybugs to space. ⏰ Saturday, Aug. 30, noon 💵 Free to attend 📍 Barnes & Noble Bryn Mawr

🎵 Bryn Mawr Twilight Concerts: Vienna Teng, known for her genre-blending of folk, pop, and classical piano, and who is releasing her first new music in more than a decade this fall, headlines this week’s event. ⏰ Saturday, Aug. 30, 7 p.m. 💵 $24.84 📍 Bryn Mawr Gazebo

🐕 Paws in the Pool: Pups can cool down in the pool before it closes for the season. ⏰ Tuesday, Sept. 2-Friday, Sept. 5, 3-7 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 6-Sunday, Sept. 7, noon-4 p.m. 💵 $15 per day or $60 for all days 📍 Kaiserman JCC

🧘‍♀️ LIVFIT Sculpt + Shop: Registration is open for this event at Jenni Kayne in Suburban Square that includes a 45-minute LIVFIT pilates sculpt class followed by discounted shopping, a DIY floral bouquet bar, plus snacks and drinks. ⏰ Sunday Sept. 7, 10:30-11:15 a.m. 💵 $35 📍 Jenni Kayne, Suburban Square

🏡 On the Market

Built in 1926, this nearly century-old center hall stone home in Bryn Mawr has been completely renovated for modern living, while retaining a number of its original elements. The first floor features a living room with a stone fireplace and a coffered ceiling adjacent to an enclosed three-season room, a dining room, and a family room with a gas fireplace. The kitchen features quartz countertops and backsplash, an island, and high-end appliances. There are five ensuite bedrooms across two upper floors, including a primary suite with a fireplace, a walk-in closet, sitting area, and spa-like bathroom. There’s a bar, gym area, and movie theater set up in the finished basement, in addition to an infrared sauna. Out back, a blue slate deck surrounds a heated saltwater pool.

See more photos of the property here.

Price: $2.85M | Size: 5,186 SF | Acreage: 0.45

Have you seen an interesting listing in or around Lower Merion? Share it with us in an email to lowermerion@inquirer.com.

