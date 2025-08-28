Is your ride among the township’s most popular cars? | Inquirer Lower Merion
Plus, Netflix House sets an opening date and LMSD schools score another distinction.
Hi, Lower Merion! 👋
Ever feel like you see the same types of cars around town? We looked at the most popular makes and body types in Lower Merion to confirm your suspicions. Also this week, the long-awaited Netflix House in King of Prussia has set an opening date, Lower Merion schools earned another distinction, and SEPTA commuters say their trains have been late, even before service cuts begin.
It’s been a few months since we first launched this newsletter, and we want to hear from you. How are we doing? Tell us by taking our survey or emailing us at lowermerion@inquirer.com.
If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.
What’s the most popular car among Lower Merion drivers? Depending on where you live in the township, it’s either a Honda SUV or Toyota SUV. Honda SUVs reigned as the most popular vehicle registered in Ardmore, Bryn Mawr, Merion Station, Narberth and Wynnewood, while Toyota SUVs took the top spot in Bala Cynwyd and Gladwyne.
Also popular among drivers in Lower Merion are Toyota sedans, Subaru SUVs, Jeeps, and BMW SUVs.
The data was reviewed as part of an Inquirer analysis by reporter Lizzie Mulvey determining which types of cars are most popular within liberal and conservative parts of the state. Each of the most popular three cars in Lower Merion zip codes are more closely associated with Democratic areas.
Curious how your car stacks up? Find out here.
💡 Community News
Heads up for drivers: This school year, you could be fined for failing to stop for school buses. The district partnered with BusPatrol this summer to install cameras on buses, which will record any vehicle that fails to stop when a bus’ stop arm is out. First-time violations come with a $300 fine.
Frustrated by train delays these last couple of weeks? SEPTA says its slower service has nothing to do with impending cuts but rather safety checks it’s undertaking for its aging railcars. The delays come ahead of Regional Rail reductions, which go into effect Sept 2, including on the Cynwyd and Paoli/Thorndale lines, when midday trains on weekdays will operate every two hours instead of every hour. Fares will also increase. Unsure how the cuts will impact you? Check out The Inquirer’s interactive tool where you can put in your address to see service changes. We also have a guide to alternate transportation options in the region.
The long-awaited Netflix House in King of Prussia has set an opening date. The first-of-its-kind concept will open this November in the nearly 100,000-square-foot former Lord & Taylor space. Here’s everything we know so far.
Some township residents are expressing concern over traffic safety on Montgomery Avenue near the intersection of Woodside Road after a three-vehicle crash on Monday. The township is expected to conduct a new traffic study in that area starting this fall. (Fox29)
The township is hosting a budget workshop on Wednesday at 6 p.m. as it continues to finalize finances for 2026. The proposed budget will be distributed on Nov. 7 ahead of a presentation on Nov. 12. Public hearings are scheduled for Nov. 19 and Dec. 3, with council expected to adopt the budget on Dec. 17.
Radnor-based Main Line Health, which operates Lankenau Medical Center in Penn Wynne and Bryn Mawr Hospital, is among Forbes’ ranking of America’s Best Employers by State, released last week. The health system came in at No. 29 in Pennsylvania.
Bala Cynwyd-based Philadelphia Insurance Companies recently helped with an initiative that gives backpacks to children with leukemia receiving at-home immunotherapy treatment. The backpacks, designed by the Madelyn James Pediatric Cancer Foundation and Burning Tree Designs, were given to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and mean young patients spend less time in the hospital.
Main Line resident, Shipley School alum, and actor Drew Seltzer will make a two-episode appearance on the CBS legal comedy-drama, Elsbeth, this coming season, according to Patch.
Interested in having a free shade tree planted on your property? Narberth’s Shade Tree Commission has opened applications for its November planting day. Interested residents must submit an application by Sept. 30 and will be responsible for watering and maintaining the tree after it’s planted.
The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive at Narberth Borough Hall tomorrow from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Find more details on donating here.
Stoneleigh is looking for artists to create “inventive displays celebrating the beauty and wonder of insects” as part of its winter Home for the Holidays event. Proposals can be submitted through Sept. 15.
There are just a few days left to contribute to Penn Wynne Library’s annual shoe drive. Residents can drop off any type of shoe in wearable condition through Sept. 1.
Don’t forget to submit to Curious Lower Merion! Here, you can pose all types of questions, big and small, and we’ll answer them. Share yours with us here.
🏫 Schools Briefing
LMSD is hosting a number of events today ahead of the start of the school year, from orientations to sneak peeks for select students. See the full list of events on the district’s calendar. After Labor Day, classes will begin for first- through 12th-grade students on Tuesday. Half of kindergartners will start that same day while the other half will start Wednesday.
The district recently received the Great Pennsylvania School designation from the Pennsylvania School Boards Association. To earn the designation, schools must have academically rigorous programming, a community-centered approach, resilience and student support, as well as fiscal responsibility.
Reminder for parents and guardians: The school district transitioned its bus app to StopFinder, where you can find information on schedules, substitutions, and more. The district’s transportation supervisor explains the changes here.
🍽️ On our Plate
Tredici Italian Market is one of the best sandwich shops in the country, according to a recent Yelp ranking that took into account reviewers’ opinions. The Wayne shop, which also sells Italian pantry staples, landed at No. 78.
🎳 Things to Do
🍬 End of Summer Camp: The Candy Lab continues its two-hour sessions where kids can make edible crafts. ⏰ Through Friday, Aug. 29, 10 a.m.-noon 💵 $42.40 per session 📍 The Candy Lab Ardmore
📽️ Casablanca: Catch a screening of the 1942 classic starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman. ⏰ Thursday, Aug. 28, 7:15 p.m. 💵 $11.75 for children, $13.75 for students and seniors, and $16.25 for adults 📍 Bryn Mawr Film Institute
🎤 Broken Arrow: Hear tunes from this Neil Young tribute band. ⏰ Friday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m. 💵 $26.91-$71.42 📍 Ardmore Music Hall
🐞 Ladybug Launch: Author Melissa Trempe will sign copies of her 2024 book inspired by a group of Chilean girls who convinced NASA to take the first ladybugs to space. ⏰ Saturday, Aug. 30, noon 💵 Free to attend 📍 Barnes & Noble Bryn Mawr
🎵 Bryn Mawr Twilight Concerts: Vienna Teng, known for her genre-blending of folk, pop, and classical piano, and who is releasing her first new music in more than a decade this fall, headlines this week’s event. ⏰ Saturday, Aug. 30, 7 p.m. 💵 $24.84 📍 Bryn Mawr Gazebo
🐕 Paws in the Pool: Pups can cool down in the pool before it closes for the season. ⏰ Tuesday, Sept. 2-Friday, Sept. 5, 3-7 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 6-Sunday, Sept. 7, noon-4 p.m. 💵 $15 per day or $60 for all days 📍 Kaiserman JCC
🧘♀️ LIVFIT Sculpt + Shop: Registration is open for this event at Jenni Kayne in Suburban Square that includes a 45-minute LIVFIT pilates sculpt class followed by discounted shopping, a DIY floral bouquet bar, plus snacks and drinks. ⏰ Sunday Sept. 7, 10:30-11:15 a.m. 💵 $35 📍 Jenni Kayne, Suburban Square
🏡 On the Market
Built in 1926, this nearly century-old center hall stone home in Bryn Mawr has been completely renovated for modern living, while retaining a number of its original elements. The first floor features a living room with a stone fireplace and a coffered ceiling adjacent to an enclosed three-season room, a dining room, and a family room with a gas fireplace. The kitchen features quartz countertops and backsplash, an island, and high-end appliances. There are five ensuite bedrooms across two upper floors, including a primary suite with a fireplace, a walk-in closet, sitting area, and spa-like bathroom. There’s a bar, gym area, and movie theater set up in the finished basement, in addition to an infrared sauna. Out back, a blue slate deck surrounds a heated saltwater pool.
See more photos of the property here.
Price: $2.85M | Size: 5,186 SF | Acreage: 0.45
Have you seen an interesting listing in or around Lower Merion? Share it with us in an email to lowermerion@inquirer.com.
🗣️ We want to hear from you!
See something we’re missing? Want to alert us about a community event? Take our survey or reach out to us at lowermerion@inquirer.com.
By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.
This suburban content is produced with support from the Leslie Miller and Richard Worley Foundation and The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Editorial content is created independently of the project donors. Gifts to support The Inquirer’s high-impact journalism can be made at inquirer.com/donate. A list of Lenfest Institute donors can be found at lenfestinstitute.org/supporters.