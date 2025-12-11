A new village makes it easier to age in place | Inquirer Lower Merion

Hi, Lower Merion! 👋

A group of township residents has formed a network aimed at helping older adults age in place. Also this week, SEPTA plans to wrap up Regional Rail car updates shortly, Narberth parking permits are available for 2026, plus where to get unique and crafty gifts around town.

Advertisement

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

A group of Lower Merion residents has come together to help one another age in place. More and more older adults prefer to remain in their homes, a choice that comes with some logistical concerns.

Lower Merion Village, part of the national Village to Village Network, is setting out to ease some of those burdens by connecting residents to social events, as well as transportation, household help, and other services.

While Lower Merion Village isn’t accepting members yet, its organizers have their sights set on being a resource to help longtime residents thrive in the community they love.

Read more about Lower Merion Village here.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

Black Rocks’ book fair runs through tomorrow and winter concerts continue throughout this week and next. See the district’s full calendar here. Lower Merion tackle/defensive tackle Kechan Miller has signed on to play college football at Temple University next year.

🍽️ On our Plate

Hanukkah begins Sunday night. Looking for takeout or catering options? Main Line Today has rounded up 10 local spots offering everything from sides to main dishes.

🎳 Things to Do

🎄 Home for the Holidays: Take a look inside the main house at Stoneleigh, all decked out for the holidays. There will also be seasonal treats and musical performances. ⏰ Saturday, Dec. 13-Sunday, Dec. 14, times vary 💵 $15 for Natural Lands members and $20 for non-members 📍Stoneleigh

🛍️ Ardmore Holiday Market: Over 20 vendors will be selling handcrafted goods at this inaugural event. ⏰ Saturday, Dec. 13, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍Schauffele Plaza

🎵 Funky Brunch: Holiday Edition: Shop local vendors while sipping beer and enjoying brunch at this family-friendly event. ⏰ Sunday, Dec. 14, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 Ardmore Music Hall

🍫 Happy Hanukkah Menorah Making and More: Kids ages 5 to 12 can make edible Hanukkah-themed crafts. ⏰ Sunday, Dec. 14, 4-5 p.m. 💵 $21.20 📍The Candy Lab

✡️ Menorah Lighting: Celebrate the first night of Hanukkah with a lighting of the giant menorah at Suburban Square. There will also be food, drinks, and activities like donut decorating. ⏰ Sunday, Dec. 14, 5 p.m. 💵 Free 📍Suburban Square

🖌️ Kwanzaa Crafternoon: Kids can make a colorful Kwanzaa craft out of paper, stickers, and markers during this drop-in event. ⏰ Wednesday, Dec. 17, 3-5 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Gladwyne Library

🏡 On the Market

This Penn Valley home has a distinctive look thanks to its midcentury modern design. The majority of the home’s living space is on the first floor, which has an updated eat-in kitchen and six of the home’s seven bedrooms. The primary suite has three walk-in closets and sliding glass doors that lead to an atrium and an office. There’s another suite on the lower level, but perhaps most unique is the glass-encased indoor pool. The home also has a large deck and patio.

See more photos of the home here.

Price: $2.485M | Size: 5,881 SF | Acreage: 1.29

🗞️ What other Lower Merion residents are reading this week:

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

This suburban content is produced with support from the Leslie Miller and Richard Worley Foundation and The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Editorial content is created independently of the project donors. Gifts to support The Inquirer’s high-impact journalism can be made at inquirer.com/donate. A list of Lenfest Institute donors can be found at lenfestinstitute.org/supporters.