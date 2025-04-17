Local farmers markets ramp up for spring | Inquirer Lower Merion
Plus, area yards get egged for Easter and the potential impacts of SEPTA cuts.
After weeks of yo-yoing weather, spring finally feels like it’s on the horizon, and with it, area farmers markets are kicking into high gear. We’ve got the details on what to expect from 15 markets, including in Bryn Mawr and surrounding neighborhoods. Also this week, we’re taking a look at the impact of potential SEPTA cuts on Regional Rail service, and a local organization helping busy households put on their Easter egg hunts.
Farmers markets have been a seasonal staple in the suburbs for years, and while a number of them operate year-round, others are just getting ready to kick into high gear for the season.
The Inquirer’s Hira Qureshi breaks down what to expect at 15 markets throughout the region, including the Bryn Mawr Farmers’ Market. For those looking to sample produce and other goods from area purveyors, there are neighboring markets in Conshohocken, Wayne, Media, and Swarthmore, plus ones a bit further afield, making them perfect additions for weekend outings.
💡 Community News
The Paoli/Thorndale line is one of five Regional Rail routes where SEPTA plans to cut service in August before potentially eliminating it entirely in January. The move, as part of SEPTA’s drafted budget, would come if additional state aid can’t be secured. “I’m really disappointed, but not in SEPTA’s administration. I’m disappointed that our governments can’t figure out a way to fund something that is for everybody,” one rider told The Inquirer. See a map of the proposed reductions here.
A local organization is among those participating in an Egg My Yard fundraiser, where homeowners can pay to have Easter eggs hidden on their properties. Today is the deadline for interested Lower Merion residents to sign up.
Main Line CEO and St. Joe’s alum Michael McDermott got to play as a non-competing “marker” at the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club over the weekend. McDermott, a successful amateur golfer, regularly hits the links at Aronimink and Merion golf clubs.
A heads up for drivers: PennDot is continuing its work on the pedestrian bridge at St. Joe’s. Lane closures in both directions on City Avenue between 59th Street and Lapsley Lane are expected through Friday.
Good news for Ardmore Pool swimmers: Following the announcement earlier this month that the pool will be closed this summer to make way for construction of a new community center, Lower Merion Township’s Board of Commissioners struck a deal for residents living within a one-mile radius to get reduced memberships to the Kaiserman JCC. (Patch)
A handful of Lower Merion communities are among the most educated zip codes in Greater Philadelphia. In Merion Station, 84% of residents have a bachelor’s degree, while nearly 82% in Narberth do. (Philadelphia Business Journal)
A pair of Friends’ Central alums tied the knot last month in Miami. Wynnewood native Elias Weiss Friedman, better known for his photography as The Dogist, married Bryn Mawr native Samantha Cutler. Want to see The Dogist in person? Yesterday, Friedman announced a nine-city tour (complete with canines) that includes a June 4 stop at the Theatre of Living Arts in Philly. Tickets are on sale now. (The New York Times)
🏫 Schools Briefing
Lower Merion School Board President Kerry Sautner continues to pursue an appeal to get back on the primary ballot after being removed by a Montco judge. As she does, a Harriton High senior is running for a seat on the board, aiming to advocate for special education initiatives and crack down on antisemitism. (Delaware Valley Journal)
Gov. Josh Shapiro has joined 15 states suing the Trump administration after funding for schools was revoked. Pennsylvania is due $185 million in federal relief funding for everything from student mental health services to internet access to utility updates.
🍽️ On our Plate
Fast-casual vegan joint HipCityVeg recently closed its Ardmore location.
In case you missed it, Tommy Bahama recently expanded its KoP Mall footprint by adding the Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar. With a tropics-inspired menu, diners can nosh on items like blackened mahi mahi tacos and an ahi poke bowl, and sip mai tais, piña coladas and some mocktails.
Osushi recently doubled its footprint in Ardmore, adding extra seating and a full-service bar. (Main Line Today)
🎳 Things to Do
🍫 Spring Break Edible Easter Crafts: Kids ages 5 to 12 will make edible Easter crafts. ⏰ Friday, April 18, 10 a.m.-11 a.m. 💵 $21.20 📍 The Candy Lab
🐑 Spring Sheep Shearing: Watch as Lena gets her annual spring haircut at Harriton House & Park. Afterward, visitors can do crafts or go on a nature-themed scavenger hunt. ⏰ Friday, April 18, 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Harriton House & Park
🥚 Easter Egg Hunt: After being postponed from last weekend, the South Ardmore Betterment Alliance’s three Easter egg hunts, for children 3 and under, ages 4 to 6, and ages 7 to 10, is now slated for this weekend. ⏰ Saturday, April 19, 10 a.m. 💵 Free 📍 Normandy Road, Ardmore
🥚 Easter Egg Hunt: Members of the community can join the hunt for Easter eggs, with a section for children 5 and under and another for older children. ⏰ Saturday, April 19, 10 a.m.-11 a.m. 💵 Free 📍 Ardmore Presbyterian Church
🥚 Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt: Ardmore Business Association’s scavenger hunt kicks off at Schauffele Plaza and includes prizes and snacks for kids. ⏰ Saturday, April 19, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Schauffele Plaza
🍿 Heathers: Feeling nostalgic? Catch the iconic ’80s flick starring Shannen Doherty, Winona Ryder, and Christian Slater. ⏰ Saturday, April 19, 1 p.m. 💵 $16.25 for adults, $13.75 for seniors, and $11.75 for children 📍 Bryn Mawr Film Institute
🌵 Mini Terrarium Workshop: Kids ages 6 to 12 can learn how to build their own terrarium. ⏰ Tuesday, April 22, 4:30 p.m.-6 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Gladwyne Library
📚 Local Author Discussion with Jamie Brenner: The Main Line native will share some of the inspiration behind her books, discuss two set specifically in Lower Merion and share a preview of her upcoming novel. ⏰ Wednesday, April 23, 2 p.m.-3 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Gladwyne Library
🎥 Cinema Classics Seminar: Risky Business: Paul McEwan of Muhlenberg College will lead a discussion about the Tom Cruise classic, followed by a screening of the film. ⏰ Wednesday, April 23, 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. 💵 $25 for members, $35 for non-members 📍 Bryn Mawr Film Institute
🏡 On the Market
Dating back to 1901, the original carriage house for the Penshurst estate is on the market for the first time in more than two decades. Designed by the renowned architectural firm Peabody and Stearns, the sprawling six-bedroom Penn Valley home has a great room with 30-foot ceilings, a chef’s kitchen, a first-floor primary suite, plus another suite with a kitchen and a private entrance. It has a Jacobean-style pointed roof and finial to complement the original Penshurst mansion. Another unique feature is the professional three-hole golf course on the property.
Price: $2.3M | Size: 7,427 SF | Acreage: 1.59
