Local farmers markets ramp up for spring | Inquirer Lower Merion

After weeks of yo-yoing weather, spring finally feels like it’s on the horizon, and with it, area farmers markets are kicking into high gear. We’ve got the details on what to expect from 15 markets, including in Bryn Mawr and surrounding neighborhoods. Also this week, we’re taking a look at the impact of potential SEPTA cuts on Regional Rail service, and a local organization helping busy households put on their Easter egg hunts.

Farmers markets have been a seasonal staple in the suburbs for years, and while a number of them operate year-round, others are just getting ready to kick into high gear for the season.

The Inquirer’s Hira Qureshi breaks down what to expect at 15 markets throughout the region, including the Bryn Mawr Farmers’ Market. For those looking to sample produce and other goods from area purveyors, there are neighboring markets in Conshohocken, Wayne, Media, and Swarthmore, plus ones a bit further afield, making them perfect additions for weekend outings.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

Lower Merion School Board President Kerry Sautner continues to pursue an appeal to get back on the primary ballot after being removed by a Montco judge. As she does, a Harriton High senior is running for a seat on the board, aiming to advocate for special education initiatives and crack down on antisemitism. (Delaware Valley Journal) Gov. Josh Shapiro has joined 15 states suing the Trump administration after funding for schools was revoked. Pennsylvania is due $185 million in federal relief funding for everything from student mental health services to internet access to utility updates.

🍽️ On our Plate

🎳 Things to Do

🍫 Spring Break Edible Easter Crafts: Kids ages 5 to 12 will make edible Easter crafts. ⏰ Friday, April 18, 10 a.m.-11 a.m. 💵 $21.20 📍 The Candy Lab

🐑 Spring Sheep Shearing: Watch as Lena gets her annual spring haircut at Harriton House & Park. Afterward, visitors can do crafts or go on a nature-themed scavenger hunt. ⏰ Friday, April 18, 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Harriton House & Park

🥚 Easter Egg Hunt: After being postponed from last weekend, the South Ardmore Betterment Alliance’s three Easter egg hunts, for children 3 and under, ages 4 to 6, and ages 7 to 10, is now slated for this weekend. ⏰ Saturday, April 19, 10 a.m. 💵 Free 📍 Normandy Road, Ardmore

🥚 Easter Egg Hunt: Members of the community can join the hunt for Easter eggs, with a section for children 5 and under and another for older children. ⏰ Saturday, April 19, 10 a.m.-11 a.m. 💵 Free 📍 Ardmore Presbyterian Church

🥚 Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt: Ardmore Business Association’s scavenger hunt kicks off at Schauffele Plaza and includes prizes and snacks for kids. ⏰ Saturday, April 19, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Schauffele Plaza

🍿 Heathers: Feeling nostalgic? Catch the iconic ’80s flick starring Shannen Doherty, Winona Ryder, and Christian Slater. ⏰ Saturday, April 19, 1 p.m. 💵 $16.25 for adults, $13.75 for seniors, and $11.75 for children 📍 Bryn Mawr Film Institute

🌵 Mini Terrarium Workshop: Kids ages 6 to 12 can learn how to build their own terrarium. ⏰ Tuesday, April 22, 4:30 p.m.-6 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Gladwyne Library

📚 Local Author Discussion with Jamie Brenner: The Main Line native will share some of the inspiration behind her books, discuss two set specifically in Lower Merion and share a preview of her upcoming novel. ⏰ Wednesday, April 23, 2 p.m.-3 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Gladwyne Library

🎥 Cinema Classics Seminar: Risky Business: Paul McEwan of Muhlenberg College will lead a discussion about the Tom Cruise classic, followed by a screening of the film. ⏰ Wednesday, April 23, 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. 💵 $25 for members, $35 for non-members 📍 Bryn Mawr Film Institute

🏡 On the Market

Dating back to 1901, the original carriage house for the Penshurst estate is on the market for the first time in more than two decades. Designed by the renowned architectural firm Peabody and Stearns, the sprawling six-bedroom Penn Valley home has a great room with 30-foot ceilings, a chef’s kitchen, a first-floor primary suite, plus another suite with a kitchen and a private entrance. It has a Jacobean-style pointed roof and finial to complement the original Penshurst mansion. Another unique feature is the professional three-hole golf course on the property.

Price: $2.3M | Size: 7,427 SF | Acreage: 1.59

