8 Media restaurants with happy hour deals | Inquirer Greater Media

Looking for a great happy hour spot? We’ve rounded up eight to try right now. Also this week, demonstrators protested ICE actions outside the Delaware County Courthouse, Kate Winslet teased the return of Mare of Easttown, plus a Nordstrom Rack is opening at the Promenade at Granite Run.
Looking for a spot to grab a light bite or drink during happy hour this winter? Media has plenty of options to choose from — and with special pricing — whether you’re looking for a classic cocktail, a specialty sip, or shareable bites like tandoori chicken dumplings, buck-a-shuck oysters, or arancini.
The Inquirer’s Denali Sagner has rounded up eight spots in Media with happy hour offerings, including relative newcomers like Departure or Maris Mediterranean and longtime favorites like Spasso Italian Grill or Stephen’s on State.
See what’s on the menu at these eight happy hours.
💡 Community News
Scores of demonstrators protesting the killing of Renee Good by an ICE officer gathered across the region over the weekend, including in Media. Protesters ranging in age chanted “United we stand, divided we fall” outside the Delaware County Courthouse on Sunday, while some children carried crayon-drawn signs with messages like “ICE Cream, not ICE.” One Wallingford woman brought her 8-year-old daughter and said she came out because “I want to show them it’s important to stand up to a bully.”
Could popular HBO series Mare of Easttown return for a second season? Kate Winslet seems to be ready for the Delaware County-set show, created by Berwyn native Brad Ingelsby, to return, and recently indicated filming could start as early as 2027. While the award-winning actor is on board, nothing official has been announced yet.
The offerings at the Promenade at Granite Run are growing. Retailer Nordstrom Rack plans to open a 30,000-square-foot shop there this fall, and SweatHouz, which specializes in contrast therapy, opened yesterday. Located in the ground floor retail section of apartment building eleven33, SweatHouz offers infrared sauna and cold plunge therapy in private suites. The Promenade is also adding a small-format Ikea this year and recently welcomed food hall Wonder.
Good news for Regional Rail riders: SEPTA last week restored 24 express trips, including on the Media/Wawa line, which had previously been operating as local services.
Riddle Hospital’s emergency medical service, Riddle EMS, has been rebranded as Main Line Health EMS in an effort to better align it with the wider health system. It serves all four of the system’s hospitals, including Riddle.
Media Borough has been awarded nearly $600,000 in state grants to support the purchase of a new ambulance, pedestrian enhancements, and the Barrall Park Field and tennis courts project.
Heart & Soul’d, the nonprofit thrift store that supports foster care and adoption services, is now open at its new location at 407 Dartmouth Ave. in Swarthmore. It moved there from its previous home at 14 Park Ave., also in Swarthmore.
Kandy Kids Toys and Gifts, located at 5 S. Chester Rd. in Swarthmore, announced last week that it will close at the end of February after 10 years in business.
The GameStop at Marple Cross Roads in Springfield shuttered last week as part of a mass closure by the gaming retail store.
The rehab hospital at the site of the former Concordville Inn in Glen Mills is getting closer to opening. Encompass Health plans to open the 50-bed inpatient facility in May. It will offer care to patients recovering from strokes, brain and spinal cord injuries, amputations, and other orthopedic conditions. (Philadelphia Business Journal)
Jonathan Prichard IV, a longtime Swarthmore resident who lives on one of his family’s original homesteads, told 6abc he was shocked to learn about robberies of human remains from a cemetery straddling Philadelphia and Yeadon Borough where his great-great-grandfather was buried. Last week, a Lancaster County man was charged with stealing more than 100 pieces of human remains from the site. Investigators are also looking into whether the man tried to sell them on social media.
Certified Laughter Yoga Master Trainer Alexa Fong Drubay is helping area residents discover a lesser-known form of yoga that is intended to help with stress relief. Based in Media, Fong Drubay offers individual and group classes on laughter yoga, which focuses on poses that hone in on yogic breathing. Laughter yoga is credited to a doctor in India, who started it in 1995. “Don’t we all deserve a little bit more laughter in our life?” Fong Drubay told 6abc in a recent segment.
🏫 Schools Briefing
There are no classes tomorrow for Wallingford-Swarthmore School District, which has a teacher in-service day. The district is then closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. See the full calendar here.
Rose Tree Media School District is closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. There’s a winter talent show tomorrow evening, and next week is Springton Lake’s spirit week. See the district’s full calendar here.
🍽️ On our Plate
Terrain Cafe, which has a location in Glen Mills, is hosting a “bonus restaurant week” from Jan. 26 through Feb. 8, featuring prix fixe brunch and dinner menus for $30 and $45 per person, respectively. Both meals include a starter, half salad, and an entrée.
🎳 Things to Do
🩰 Ballet of Lights: Sleeping Beauty: Tickets are going fast for this ballet performance of the classic fairytale, where dancers will wear glow-in-the-dark costumes. ⏰ Friday, Jan. 16, 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. 💵 $44-$69 📍The Media Theatre
🎵 A Proud Monkey: Hear tunes from the Dave Matthews Band tribute. ⏰ Saturday, Jan. 17, 8-11:30 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍Shere-E-Punjab, Media
🥾 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Mini-Adventure Camp: Kids in kindergarten through third grade will explore the arboretum, go hiking, play games, and make crafts. ⏰ Monday, Jan. 19, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 💵 $30-$113 📍Tyler Arboretum
🎭 Draw the Circle: This one-person show by Mashuq Mushtaq Deen explores the courage it takes to live as your authentic self. ⏰ Wednesday, Jan. 21-Sunday, Feb. 1, times vary 💵 $20-$35 📍Hedgerow Theatre, Rose Valley
🏡 On the Market
This stately and historic home is just a short walk to the heart of downtown Media. Built in 1926, the Dutch Colonial has an updated interior, including living, dining, and family rooms, as well as a kitchen with granite countertops, an island, and double wall ovens. There are three bedrooms, including a primary suite with a walk-in closet on the second floor, and a fourth ensuite bedroom on the third floor. There’s plenty of living space outside, too, thanks to a covered side porch and a slate patio with a stone fireplace and built-in pizza oven.
See more photos of the home here.
Price: $970,000 | Size: 3,351 SF | Acreage: 0.69
