8 Media restaurants with happy hour deals | Inquirer Greater Media

Scores of demonstrators protesting the killing of Renee Good by an ICE officer gathered across the region over the weekend, including in Media. Protesters ranging in age chanted “United we stand, divided we fall” outside the Delaware County Courthouse on Sunday, while some children carried crayon-drawn signs with messages like “ICE Cream, not ICE.” One Wallingford woman brought her 8-year-old daughter and said she came out because “I want to show them it’s important to stand up to a bully.”

Could popular HBO series Mare of Easttown return for a second season? Kate Winslet seems to be ready for the Delaware County-set show, created by Berwyn native Brad Ingelsby, to return, and recently indicated filming could start as early as 2027. While the award-winning actor is on board, nothing official has been announced yet.

The offerings at the Promenade at Granite Run are growing. Retailer Nordstrom Rack plans to open a 30,000-square-foot shop there this fall, and SweatHouz, which specializes in contrast therapy, opened yesterday. Located in the ground floor retail section of apartment building eleven33, SweatHouz offers infrared sauna and cold plunge therapy in private suites. The Promenade is also adding a small-format Ikea this year and recently welcomed food hall Wonder.

Good news for Regional Rail riders: SEPTA last week restored 24 express trips, including on the Media/Wawa line, which had previously been operating as local services.

Riddle Hospital’s emergency medical service, Riddle EMS, has been rebranded as Main Line Health EMS in an effort to better align it with the wider health system. It serves all four of the system’s hospitals, including Riddle.

Media Borough has been awarded nearly $600,000 in state grants to support the purchase of a new ambulance, pedestrian enhancements, and the Barrall Park Field and tennis courts project.

Heart & Soul’d, the nonprofit thrift store that supports foster care and adoption services, is now open at its new location at 407 Dartmouth Ave. in Swarthmore. It moved there from its previous home at 14 Park Ave., also in Swarthmore.

Kandy Kids Toys and Gifts, located at 5 S. Chester Rd. in Swarthmore, announced last week that it will close at the end of February after 10 years in business.

The GameStop at Marple Cross Roads in Springfield shuttered last week as part of a mass closure by the gaming retail store.

The rehab hospital at the site of the former Concordville Inn in Glen Mills is getting closer to opening. Encompass Health plans to open the 50-bed inpatient facility in May. It will offer care to patients recovering from strokes, brain and spinal cord injuries, amputations, and other orthopedic conditions. (Philadelphia Business Journal)