Wonder opens its latest location in Media as it prepares to more than double its number of restaurants

Wonder is continuing its rapid expansion in the Philadelphia area with a new Media location opening Thursday, Dec. 18.

The official grand opening ribbon-cutting starts at 4:30 p.m. at the new site at 1145 W. Baltimore Pike, with the first 100 guests getting a Wonder gift and live music.

Part of Wonder’s sales pitch is that it offers something for everyone, from pizza and cheesesteaks to Mediterranean and steak.

That flexibility, with parents of finicky kids in mind, is part of what drew Eddie Jefferson to Wonder.

“The picky eater thing kind of sits with me,” said Jefferson, senior operations leader for Wonder’s Media location. “I have children who never really could settle on the same food. So it was like, ‘Oh this makes sense.’”

Jefferson said he wants Wonder to be more than just a chain takeout restaurant in town.

“I want to make sure we’re a staple of the community,” Jefferson said. “I do want to be here for a very long time.”

Wonder is donating $1 to Philabundance for every order at the Media location this week. Jefferson said he hopes that’s just the first local partnership and he’ll be able to be active in the community.

“Once we settle in to this community I’ll be able to be outside shaking hands and kissing babies.”

Restaurants available at the Media Wonder include:

Alanza Alanza Pizza Bobby Flay Steak Burger Baby Detroit Brick Pizza Co. Di Fara Pizza Fred’s Meat & Bread Hanu Poke Kin House Limesalt Maydan Royal Greens SirPraPhai Streetbird by Marcus Samuelsson Tejas Barbecue Yasas by Michael Symon Bellies Room for Dessert

Wonder’s Media location brings the total to 91 sites across the Northeast, from Rhode Island to Virginia. The plan for 2026 is to more than double that, according to Jason Rusk, head of restaurant operations.

“Our plan is to grow 110 locations, so we’ll go from 91 locations to just over 200 locations by the end of next year,” Rusk said.

Wonder will open locations in Drexel Hill and Roxborough in early 2026, a representative said. It’s also planning a foray into Allentown and the rest of the Lehigh Valley.

Rusk said sales have been good across the Philly area’s 20-plus stores, with Cherry Hill one of the strongest openings they’ve had.

“There is no sign of stopping,” Rusk said. ”I have no doubt in my mind that we will fully have a Wonder that services nearly every part of the broader Philly [area].”

