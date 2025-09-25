Media is getting a new Mediterranean restaurant | Inquirer Greater Media

Hi, Greater Media! 👋

A new Mediterranean restaurant is opening in Media, and it’s being led by a familiar face. We have the details. Also this week, the inaugural Delco 10 Miler is running through the region, and with fall in full swing, we’ve rounded up the best spots to go apple picking.

Advertisement

We’ve made a few changes to the newsletter since it launched earlier this year, and we want to know what you think. Tell us by taking our survey or emailing us at greatermedia@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

A new Mediterranean restaurant is taking over the former Two Fourteen space in Media, and it’s being led by a familiar face.

Maris is the brainchild of restaurateur Loïc Barnieu, of La Belle Epoque fame, who is planning to open the new eatery next month. It will specialize in Mediterranean-inspired cuisine and have a seafood-forward menu including items like whole branzino and a raw bar, as well as meat dishes like lamb chops and steak.

Read more about the borough’s newest eatery here.

The inaugural Delco 10 Miler is taking place this Sunday and will see about 1,200 expected participants run from Rose Tree Park in Media to Subaru Park in Chester.

Proceeds from the race will benefit the Delaware County Parks & Recreation Department, the Delaware County Arts Consortium, and the HEADstrong Foundation.

Read more about the race, see the course, and get a look at road closures along the route.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

Rose Tree Media School District is hosting picture days today, tomorrow, and Tuesday. Schools will be closed next Thursday for Yom Kippur and Friday for an in-service day. See the district’s full calendar here. Reminder for families: The Wallingford-Swarthmore School District will be closed next Thursday.

🍽️ On our Plate

Irish pub The Shebeen, part of the Towne House in Media, is celebrating fall by transforming its decor and menu into all things autumnal. This week, the pub space is unveiling a new look that includes garland-adorned doorways and ceilings, plus fall wreaths, pumpkins, and scarecrows throughout the space. The restaurant is also rolling out a fall menu starting Friday that includes cocktails like a pumpkin spiked latte made with coffee, vanilla vodka, milk, and pumpkin spice simple syrup, and food items like lamb stew, an autumn harvest salad, and a braised pork and pappardelle pasta with roasted pumpkin, walnuts, parmesan, and thyme jus.

🎳 Things to Do

🧗‍♀️ Ropes Course Day: Teens 13 to 18 years old can check out the Rocky Run Y’s ropes course during this free event. ⏰ Thursday, Sept. 25, 5:30-7 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Rocky Run YMCA, Media

🍺 Paint Your Own Beer Stein: Sip a flight of Oktoberfest beers while customizing your own 24-ounce beer stein. ⏰ Thursday, Sept. 25, 7 p.m. 💵 $55.20 📍 Iron Hill Brewery, Media

🇬🇷 A Taste of Greece Media Food Festival: Sample traditional cuisine and explore Greek culture at this multi-day festival. ⏰ Thursday, Sept. 25-Sunday, Sept. 28, times vary 💵 Free 📍 St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Media

📜 Delaware County Historical Society’s 130th Anniversary: The society is celebrating several big events, including its 130th anniversary, the county’s 236th birthday, and the nation’s Semiquincentennial. It will have an open house with artifacts, including deeds from William Penn, followed by a cake cutting and commemoration of the installation of America250PADelco banners outside the courthouse, followed by several receptions. ⏰ Friday, Sept. 26, noon-7 p.m. 💵 Open house is free, $25 for the reception 📍 Delaware County Historical Society and Delaware County Courthouse, Media

🧛 The Addams Family: Get in the spooky season spirit with this dark humor musical. ⏰ Select dates, Friday, Sept. 26-Saturday, Oct. 11, times vary 💵 $17.99-$29.99 📍 Players Club of Swarthmore

🍎 Apple Festival: Pick your own apples and savor apple-flavored treats at this annual festival. ⏰ Saturday, Sept. 27, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. 💵 $11 for pick-your-own tickets 📍 Linvilla Orchards, Media

♻️ Media EcoFest: Now in its third year, this festival focuses on all things environmentally friendly. Chat with different environmental groups, see bees at work, learn about the best plants for your property, and taste foods from local eateries. ⏰ Saturday, Sept. 27, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Heritage Park, Media (Rain location: Media-Providence Friends School)

🏎️ Delco Downhill Derby: Watch as racers 13 and under compete in gravity-powered, hand-crafted vehicles to cross the finish line first. ⏰ Saturday, Sept. 27, noon-5 p.m. 💵 Free to attend 📍 North Edgmont Street, Media

😱 Delco Horror Haven Presents 2nd Annual Invasion Weekend: This two-day festival kicks off Saturday with a market featuring over 25 vendors, food trucks, and a craft corner at the Media Community Center. Sunday will feature a film festival at the Towne House, where you can catch blocks of indie horror films. ⏰ Saturday, Sept. 27, noon-6 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 28, noon-8:30 p.m. 💵 $8.48 for the market and $16.88 per film block 📍 Media Community Center and Towne House

💛 Stay Golden: A Golden Girls 40th Anniversary Celebration: Celebrate the 40th anniversary of the iconic show with themed activities, trivia, and bingo. ⏰ Saturday, Sept. 27, 2-4 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Helen Kate Furness Library, Wallingford

🍁 Fall Festival: Strath Haven High School’s class of 2026 is hosting this event to raise funds for its “after prom.” The festival includes food, drinks, a silent auction, raffles, face painting, and live music. You can also check out fire trucks from 5-6 p.m. ⏰ Saturday, Sept. 27, 4-9 p.m. (Rain date: Oct. 18) 💵 Free 📍 Garden City Fire Company, Wallingford

🏡 On the Market

Located a short distance from Tyler Arboretum, this 1952 Media home has undergone a number of recent updates, including a new roof, new carpeting, and freshly painted rooms. The first floor features a formal dining room and a family room, both with their own fireplaces, and an eat-in kitchen with an oversized island, a wet bar, and radiant-heated flooring. The first-floor primary suite has coffered ceilings, a spa-like bathroom with a soaking tub, and radiant-heated floors. There are three additional bedrooms on the second floor, each with an ensuite bathroom, and a finished basement on the lower level. Other features include a wraparound porch, a patio, and a two-story garage with room for four cars. There’s an open house on Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon.

See more photos of the property here.

Price: $1.295M | Size: 4,279 SF | Acreage: 2.13

Have you seen an interesting listing in or around Greater Media? Share it with us in an email to greatermedia@inquirer.com.

🗞️ What other Greater Media residents are reading this week:

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

This suburban content is produced with support from the Leslie Miller and Richard Worley Foundation and The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Editorial content is created independently of the project donors. Gifts to support The Inquirer’s high-impact journalism can be made at inquirer.com/donate. A list of Lenfest Institute donors can be found at lenfestinstitute.org/supporters.