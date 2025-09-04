Media’s 82-year-old mayor reflects on his legacy | Inquirer Greater Media

Hi, Greater Media! 👋

The longtime mayor of the borough, who helped to reshape Media into what it is today, is readying to retire after 33 years at the helm. Also this week, Swarthmore Borough is holding an information session tonight as it weighs implementing an earned income tax, the highly anticipated and locally filmed Mare of Easttown follow-up is debuting, and The Inquirer looks at the most popular car makes and body types in and around Media.

Media’s longtime mayor is getting ready to retire in January after 33 years leading the borough.

While Bob McMahon may be stepping out of the public eye, his imprint can be seen throughout the community he led for more than three decades. During that time, he ushered in considerable change and is credited by friends and family as having turned “Everybody’s Hometown” into a regional destination that’s now bustling with stores, restaurants, and events.

It’s a stark contrast to the ghost town Media once was.

The Inquirer’s Denali Sagner recently sat down with McMahon to discuss his tenure and some of the most pivotal moments that helped reshape the borough.

💡 Community News

Swarthmore Borough is exploring new ways to expand its tax base, including the potential implementation of an earned income tax. As it does, it will host an information session tonight at 7 p.m. in the Council Room to explore what an EIT in the borough would look like. The finance committee will review the basic concept, which could divert a designated amount of a resident’s income to the borough in an effort to diversify its revenue stream. If implemented, an EIT could offset potential property tax hikes and help pay for emergency services and other borough budgetary needs. You can also see the presentation here. HBO’s new Mare of Easttown follow-up, Task, debuts this Sunday at 9 p.m. and there’s a good chance you’ll spot some familiar places. The seven-episode mini-series starring Mark Ruffalo was filmed in the area, including in Media and elsewhere in Delaware County. Here’s what to know about the show. Honda SUVs are the most popular cars in Media, Swarthmore, and Wallingford. In Media, Subaru SUVs come in second, followed by Toyota SUVs. That’s similar to Swarthmore, where Subaru SUVs are also the second-most registered vehicles, followed by Toyota sedans. Wallingford’s second-most popular vehicles are Toyota SUVs followed by Subaru SUVs. The data was reviewed as part of an Inquirer analysis by reporters Lizzie Mulvey and Dylan Purcell determining which types of cars are most popular within liberal and conservative parts of the state. Curious how your car stacks up? Find out here. A person in Delaware County has tested positive for West Nile virus, health officials said this week. This is the sixth diagnosed case of the mosquito-borne illness locally this year, and the first in the county. Health officials recommend residents use appropriate insect repellent and reduce standing water on their properties, which are common mosquito breeding grounds. Delaware County is considering creating a 12-member volunteer Human Relations Commission to hear housing, employment, medical care and education disputes for certain protected classes, including marital status, gender identity, sexual orientation, race or ethnicity. If created, the commission would hear cases and could levy fines of up to $500. The commission consideration comes as the county also weighs an ordinance to ban discrimination against LGBTQ residents. (Daily Times) A new lactation consultation practice recently opened within Room to Bloom Wellness in Swarthmore. Breast Assured Lactation at 411 Dartmouth Ave. is led by nurse and lactation consultant Allison Garfinkel, who offers virtual, in-home, and office visits, as well as a breastfeeding support group. (The Swarthmorean) Wawa is among the hottest 25 retailers in 2025, according to a new list recently released by the National Retail Federation. The local convenience chain ranked No. 23 for its 7.9% U.S. sales growth from 2023 to 2024, adding $185 million in sales. According to the outlet, Wawa had over $2.5 billion in retail sales last year.

🏫 Schools Briefing

The Wallingford-Swarthmore School District is hosting a number of back-to-school and parent-teacher meetings over the next week. Wednesday is also picture day for Strath Haven Middle School students. See all the events here. Rose Tree Media School District kindergarteners are invited to participate in the Kindergarten Dash at tomorrow’s Penncrest High School home opener football game, running the length of the field before kickoff. Students and parents are encouraged to arrive at 6:15 p.m. before the event kicks off at 6:40 p.m. Adult admission to the game is $5. RTMSD is also hosting some back-to-school events next week. See the full calendar here.

🍽️ On our Plate

One of the best things our reporters ate this past week? A meatball martini at John Robert Cellars, the new wine tasting room in Media. The dish features three homemade meatballs, sauce and ricotta, served in a martini glass, making it both “kitschy and tasty,” The Inquirer’s Stephanie Farr reports.

🎳 Things to Do

💎 Bedazzle Your Book: Kids in ninth through 12th grade can use gemstones to decorate a book. The library will host another version for adults on Sept. 16. ⏰ Saturday, Sept. 6, 2-4 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Helen Kate Furness Free Library, Wallingford

🎂 175th Birthday Bash: Media is celebrating its milestone anniversary with yard games, balloon animals, music, crafts, and a look back at its history. ⏰ Saturday, Sept. 6, 5-7 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Community Center, Media

👜 Designer Bag Bingo: Play 10 rounds of bingo for a chance to win designer bags and enter a number of raffles at this benefit for The Jack Sinnott Foundation, a South Jersey organization that supports organ transplant recipients. ⏰ Saturday, Sept. 6, 7-9:30 p.m. 💵 $35 📍 Cedar Creek at Fellowship Hall, Media

🎃 Pumpkinland: The annual event returns to Linvilla for the season where you can wander the fields to pick your perfect pumpkin. Hayrides and other fall events kick off in the coming weeks. ⏰ Saturday, Sept. 6-Sunday, Nov. 2 💵 Pay as you go 📍 Linvilla Orchards

🍿 Outdoor Movie Night: Catch the 2004 Disney Pixar film The Incredibles outdoors. Popcorn is free, and candy and soda will be available to buy. ⏰ Saturday, Sept. 6, 7 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Community Center lawn, Media

🛍️ Flea Market: Explore vendors at this recurring market. ⏰ Sunday, Sept. 7, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (Rain date: Sept. 14) 💵 Free to attend 📍 Delaware County Community College, Media

💤 Yoga Nidra: Learn this practice in which you have a sense of awareness between sleep and waking. ⏰ Sunday, Sept. 7, 4-5:30 p.m. 💵 $25 📍 Park Avenue Community Center, Swarthmore

🚘 Car-nival: Retirement community Truewood is hosting a classic car show that will also include food and games. RSVPs are required by Sept. 9. ⏰ Saturday, Sept. 13, 1-3 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Truewood by Merrill, Glen Riddle

🏡 On the Market

Built in 1953, this Wallingford home has a stone front facade offset by a trimmed doorway and red brick surrounding the rest of the home. Inside, the home has been renovated and features a family room and an eat-in kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, including a six-burner stove. It also has two half-bathrooms, and an updated laundry room. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms and a full bathroom. It also has a finished basement and a patio leading to a backyard.

See more photos of the property here.

Price: $625,000 | Size: 1,960 SF | Acreage: 0.38

