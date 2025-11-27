17 local holiday events you won’t want to miss | Inquirer Greater Media

Hi, Greater Media! 👋

Happy Thanksgiving! With one holiday here and several others fast approaching, we’ve rounded up over a dozen events you’ll want to add to your calendar. Also this week, the Delco-set HBO series Task will return for a second season, SEPTA is getting additional funding for Regional Rail car repairs, plus a gift guide with a very Philly twist.

The holiday season is officially upon us and with it, a slew of festive events. Whether you’re looking to snag a picture with Santa Claus or be dazzled by light displays, there’s no shortage of things to do in and around Media.

We’ve rounded up more than a dozen holiday festivities this season, including shopping pop-ups, holiday parades, cookie swaps, and more.

See the full list of holiday events here.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

RTMSD is closed today and tomorrow for Thanksgiving. WSSD is closed today and tomorrow for Thanksgiving. Keystone testing dates begin Wednesday.

🍽️ On our Plate

In case you missed it, Media is getting a new Mexican BYOB. Taquero features authentic dishes from around the country, including street foods and tacos, and is now planning to open on Monday. That’s not the only dining news in Media. Maris, a Mediterranean restaurant from Loïc Barnieu, has opened at the former Two Fourteen space on West State Street.

🎳 Things to Do

🎭 Annie: The Media Theatre kicks off its run of the beloved Broadway hit about an orphan who finds an unlikely champion in a billionaire. ⏰ Friday, Nov. 28-Sunday, Jan. 4, days and times vary 💵 $27-$47 📍 The Media Theatre

🎶 The Whitewalls: The nine-piece horn Philadelphia party band specializes in R&B, funk, pop, disco, and Top 40 tunes. ⏰ Saturday, Nov. 29, 8:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Shere-e-Punjab

🏡 On the Market

Built in 1957, this updated brick ranch offers single-floor living with a living room, dining room, kitchen, and four bedrooms all situated on the ground level. It also has an enclosed rear porch leading to a fenced backyard, where there’s an above-ground pool. There’s also a finished basement. There are open houses this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m.

See more photos of the property here.

Price: $675,000 | Size: 3,300 SF | Acreage: 0.27

