Gov. Shapiro allocated $220 million to SEPTA to get Regional Rail back on track

Gov. Josh Shapiro is sending $220 million to SEPTA as it repairs fire-prone Silverliner IV Regional Rail cars and a damaged overhead power system in the trolley tunnel that together have brought commuting chaos.

With the new capital funds, SEPTA will be able to restore Regional Rail to its normal capacity within a few weeks.

Shapiro has directed PennDot to transfer money set aside for emergencies from the Public Transit Trust Fund to SEPTA, his office said.

SEPTA’s increasing needs

An announcement was scheduled for late Monday morning at the transit agency’s train yard and maintenance shop in Frazer, Chester County.

Federal regulators on Oct. 1, ordered SEPTA to inspect and repair, as needed, all of its Silverliner IV fleet after five train fires involving the 50-year-old cars.

Delays, cancellations, station skips and overcrowded Regional Rail trains running with fewer than the normal number of cars have been regular challenges for riders during six weeks of inspections and repairs focused on electrical components of the 223 Silverliner IVs.

Earlier this month, the Federal Transit Administration ordered SEPTA to inspect its trolley power system after four incidents, including two times trolleys stalled in the Center City tunnel, requiring 415 passengers to be evacuated.

Shapiro was forced to act because Senate Republicans wouldn’t support additional recurring funding for mass transit operations in the state budget, his office said.

After deciding in September that no agreement on transit funding was possible, Shapiro found a two-year fix that allowed SEPTA to tap $394 million in state money allocated for its future capital projects to pay operating expenses.

The transit agency was facing a $213 recurring deficit in its operating budget.

In late August, SEPTA canceled 32 bus lines and significantly curtailed other service as part of a “doomsday scenario” the agency said was caused by lack of new state funding.

Riders were inconvenienced, a lawsuit was filed and a Philadelphia judge ordered SEPTA to roll back the cuts.

Then the $394 million was made available to SEPTA for operating expenses.

What this money will do

In addition to the repairs, $17 million of the new state money announced Monday is intended to pay for the lease of 10 Silverliner IV rail cars from Maryland’s commuter railroad and the possible purchase of 20 cars from Montreal.

Highlights of SEPTA’s plans for the $220 million: