PennDot announces I-95 North reopening following bridge repair

Northbound Interstate 95 in Port Richmond has reopened following the completion of bridge repairs, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The announcement comes five days after a tractor-trailer struck a Conrail bridge over the highway, causing northbound lanes to close and forcing commuters on disruptive detours.

The ramp from Castor Avenue to I-95 North has also reopened to traffic, PennDot said.

