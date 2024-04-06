Link copied to clipboard
PennDot announces I-95 North reopening following bridge repair
The announcement comes five days after a tractor-trailer struck a Conrail bridge over the highway, causing northbound lanes to close and forcing disruptive detours.
Northbound Interstate 95 in Port Richmond has reopened following the completion of bridge repairs, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
The ramp from Castor Avenue to I-95 North has also reopened to traffic, PennDot said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.