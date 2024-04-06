Skip to content
PennDot announces I-95 North reopening following bridge repair

The announcement comes five days after a tractor-trailer struck a Conrail bridge over the highway, causing northbound lanes to close and forcing disruptive detours.

Northbound Interstate 95 in Port Richmond has reopened following the completion of bridge repairs, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Saturday.
The ramp from Castor Avenue to I-95 North has also reopened to traffic, PennDot said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.