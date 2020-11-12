“What we’re seeing is a full-blown resurgence of coronavirus across Pennsylvania and it’s being seen in Pennsylvania state prisons,” said Claire Shubik-Richards, executive director of the Pennsylvania Prison Society, a nonprofit that advocates for humane conditions. So far, 17 incarcerated people have died — six of them since mid-October, at six institutions around the state. By this week, the number of positive cases reported by the department stood at 442 prisoners and 244 staff. “Twenty-one of the 23 state prisons have active cases. There has not been a single time during this pandemic that there have been that many active cases.”