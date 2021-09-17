Fanciers of such high-end bubbly and spirit brands as Blanton’s, Dom Pérignon, Moët & Chandon, Patrón, and Veuve Clicquot may be in for a disappointment in Pennsylvania starting Friday 17.

Citing shortages and supply-chain issues, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has begun to ration sales of 42 products to two bottles a day per customer. The rationing will continue indefinitely, the PLCB announced Thursday. The affected brands represent about 2% of the state’s total list.

Alcohol shortages have been vexing liquor store and bar owners in parts of the country for months, as bars reopen amid a rise in in-home drinking, coupled with shortages of glass and aluminum, and a lack of truck drivers and warehouse workers. Alcohol sales have increased since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

The PLCB’s rationing probably will not affect most consumers popping into a Fine Wines & Good Spirits store. But to the many restaurants and bars that pour mass quantities, or to a couple buying booze for their backyard wedding, or to the Phillies clubhouse needing to stock up on bubbly for that World Series win, the impact could be profound.

It’s a “nightmare,” said Justin Weathers, a partner in six restaurants, including Stove & Tap, in the suburbs. He said certain tequilas have been harder to find.

Teddy Sourias, whose Craft Concepts Group runs six Center City Philadelphia bars including Tradesman’s, Uptown Beer Garden, and the Nightmare Before Tinsel pop-up, said hoarding began a year ago. “Some places are overordering bottles, which leaves us with none to purchase,” he said, adding that the rationing may help him: “I’d rather have a chance to buy some rather than none.”

The PLCB, one of the nation’s largest buyers of wines and spirits, administers the sale of all alcohol in the commonwealth.

Nearby states, whose liquor stores are independent, are feeling shortages, as well. Distributors of high-end brands have been allocating bottles to retailers, sending customers scurrying to find certain products. Andrea Billick, a buyer at Joe Canal’s in New Jersey, said a man recently drove down from New York City and bought every bottle of Moët & Chandon Nectar Impérial Rosé, in cash. Some buyers are flipping their purchases at high markups.

Though many drinkers are loyal to brands, there are other Champagne, tequila, Cognac, bourbon, and whiskey labels on Pennsylvania’s list. Billick said she hoped that grower Champagne, such as Agrapart & Fils and Laherte Freres, would rise in popularity to fill any gap.

Shawn Kelly, an LCB representative, said: “We’re working hard to restore inventory. We appreciate our customers’ patience.”

Here are the bottles affected by the PLCB 2-bottle limit: