A Montgomery County high school football game was postponed Friday night and the school campus shuttered after the district received an anonymous tip of a “potential threat of harm” at the game, the superintendent said.

In a statement, Colonial School District Superintendent Michael Christian said officials elected to call off the Plymouth Whitemarsh varsity home game against Cheltenham High School Friday night in “an abundance of caution” after receiving information via the Pennsylvania Safe2Say Something tip line.

The anonymous tip line was launched in 2019 as a way to prevent school shootings and violence, and has also fielded bullying, self-harm, and mental health calls.

Christian said the school district immediately contacted the Whitemarsh Township Police Department to investigate, and shut down the campus.

“We apologize for the timing of this announcement, but the safety and wellness of our students and staff are of paramount importance,” Christian wrote.

» READ MORE: How to talk to kids about the Roxborough High School shooting

The potential threat is the second reported at the Plymouth Meeting high school this week.

On Wednesday morning, Plymouth Whitemarsh High School administrators sent an email to parents about a now-deleted anonymous Instagram post “of a concerning nature” referencing a threat to the high school.

The school day, they wrote in the email, would continue “with a heightened sense of vigilance and follow our safety protocols,” and Whitemarsh Township police are investigating the situation.

The details of Wednesday’s threat were not immediately clear, nor was it clear whether it was related to the potential threat at the Friday football game. Whitemarsh Township police did not immediately return a call Friday night for comment.

The potential threat at the Plymouth Whitemarsh football game comes days after a 14-year-old high school football player was killed and four other teens were wounded in a shooting after a scrimmage outside Roxborough High School in Philadelphia.

» READ MORE: Vigil for Roxborough shooting victim Nicolas Elizalde: ‘How does this keep happening?’