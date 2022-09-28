Gunfire rang out late Tuesday afternoon outside Roxborough High School, leaving a 14-year-old football player dead and injuring four of his teammates moments after a scrimmage.

Just one of the latest examples of Philadelphia’s gun violence crisis, the tragedy left the team, high school, and city shaken.

As of Tuesday night, 178 children have been shot in the city so far this year; 23 of them have died.

Here’s what we know and don’t know so far.

What happened?

As a football scrimmage ended shortly after 4:30 p.m., four shooters waited inside a car parked by the football field. As a group of Roxborough High School players headed to their locker room, the shooters got out of their car and fired several times at the players.

Four boys were shot, and a fifth suffered a graze wound.

A 14-year-old was struck in the chest, collapsing at the bottom of the stairs leading to his locker room. He later died of his injuries at Einstein Medical Center.

Another 14-year-old was shot in his left thigh, and a 15-year-old was shot in the leg. A 17-year-old was struck in the right arm, as well as three times in his left leg. The three were being treated Tuesday night at Einstein and Temple hospitals.

The player who suffered a graze wound was not hospitalized.

What do we know about the boy who was killed?

He played on Roxborough’s football team, but attended W.B. Saul High School, a magnet school in the neighborhood that focuses on agriculture.

The boy was “doing what students do: have football games at the end of the day,” First Deputy Police Commissioner John Stanford told reporters Tuesday.

What do we know about the three boys who were hospitalized?

They were also members of Roxborough’s team, and were in stable condition at Einstein and Temple hospitals as of Tuesday night.

What do we know about the shooters?

Not much.

They fled in their car after the shooting. Authorities are searching for them.

What led to the shooting?

It’s unclear.

The shooting occurred after a three-way scrimmage between the junior varsity teams of Roxborough, Northeast High, and Boys Latin Charter School. The scrimmage began at 3 p.m. and wrapped up around 4:30 p.m. Dozens of parents and spectators were in attendance.

Prior to Tuesday, there had been no other recent incidents involving players on those teams, Philadelphia Police Capt. John Walker said.

How many shots were fired?

That is also unclear.

However, more than 70 evidence markers were at the scene. They mark both shell casings and bullet fragments.

Where exactly did the shooting occur?

The boys were shot at Pechin Street and Fairway Terrace, almost on Roxborough High School’s campus and by several athletic fields and parks.