Route 202 near King of Prussia Mall closed again after more sinkhole problems

A troubled stretch of Route 202 near the King of Prussia Mall has been closed again to repair new sinkhole damage, PennDot announced Friday night.

No time was set for when the roadway between Henderson Road and Saulin Boulevard in Upper Merion Township will reopen.

During the closure of Route 202, also known as DeKalb Pike, motorists will be directed to use Henderson Road and Saulin Boulevard. Local access will be maintained for all residents and businesses.

The northbound section was closed early Thursday morning after the discovery of a sinkhole in the right travel lane, just north of Henderson Road, PennDot spokesperson Brad Rudolph said.

Advertisement

And then the southbound side was closed shortly after 7 p.m. Friday after a new sinkhole was found under the southbound travel lanes, Rudolph said.

Both sides will “remain closed until PennDot engineers can further assess the extent of the new damage and develop a plan to fully repair and safely reopen the highway,” Rudolph said.

In July, a sinkhole initially cratered and closed the roadway after a water main break. The segment of Route 202 reopened to drivers on July 12 after repairs by Pennsylvania American Water, Montgomery County’s water utility provider.

At the time, Rudolph said that “it was unclear what actually caused the sinkhole,” though heavy rains the day before “could’ve undermined the roadway.”

A few days later, the roadway was closed again for more repairs.