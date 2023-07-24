Route 202 near King of Prussia Mall reopens after another sinkhole repair

A section of Route 202 near the King of Prussia Mall that was closed for a second time to repair sinkhole damage has reopened in both directions, PennDot announced Monday.

On July 15, the left lane on the northbound side of the roadway between Henderson Road and Saulin Boulevard in Upper Merion Township was closed due to “pavement failure.” The next night, the entire northbound side was closed, as well as one lane on the southbound side.

The sinkhole initially cratered and closed the roadway on July 10 after a water main break. The segment of Route 202 reopened to drivers on July 12 after repairs by Pennsylvania American Water, Montgomery County’s water utility provider.

At the time, PennDot spokesperson Brad Rudolph said that “it was unclear what actually caused the sinkhole,” though heavy rains the day before “could’ve undermined the roadway.”